MOBILE, Ala. – There is still time to enroll for Fall Semester 2022 at the University of Mobile. Classes begin Monday, Aug. 15, and applications are still being accepted at umobile.edu/apply.

UM offers associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in more than 75 academic programs. The University of Mobile was ranked in the Top 25 College Campuses in America with the #1 Dorms in Alabama for 2022 by Niche.com. Also, U.S. News & World Report named UM a Best Value School and ranked the Christ-centered university among the Best Regional Colleges in the South for 2022.

Students move into Alabama’s #1-rated college dorms on Friday, Aug. 12, starting at 9 a.m. Later that day, UM President Lonnie Burnett welcomes new students during the President’s Commissioning service beginning at 3:30 p.m. on the Great Commission Lawn. Ram Rush new student orientation starts with a week of events and activities to help students meet new friends and get involved in campus life.

For more information about admissions and academic programs, or to speak with an admissions counselor, call Enrollment Services at 251.442.2222 or visit umobile.edu/apply.

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered university with a vision of “Higher Education for a Higher Purpose,” founded to honor God by equipping students for their future professions in an environment where they are known.



