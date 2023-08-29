For Others: Avery Wilhite

Avery Wilhite

Digital Media Producer, UMS-Wright Preparatory School

Media Specialist, East Pointe Baptist Church

Bachelor of Science in Digital Media & Advertising ’22 I have a passion for people. Throughout my years in college and now out of college, I have learned that serving people can be one of life’s greatest joys. I want people to know that someone is rooting for them, and I want to be known for being there. Whether in business, ministry, or a local coffee shop on Saturday morning, I want to be known for being FOR people. -Avery Wilhite ’22

“One of the biggest lessons I learned from the University of Mobile was the ability to work with a team. Being on a team allows you to be for people and to help everyone reach their full potential,” says Avery Wilhite, digital media producer and media specialist at UMS-Wright Preparatory School.

Throughout his college career, this 2022 UM graduate had many opportunities to work with teams, whether it was in a strategic management class with Dr. Kathy Dunning, dean of the Grace Pilot School of Business; in a global business class with Dr. Sevints Nuriyeva; working with RamCorps ensemble in the Alabama School of the Arts or during his internship in UM’s Office for Marketing and Public Relations.

“Being able to work on a team is vital to the success of my position at UMS-Wright. I work with our marketing director, advancement department, technology department, football staff and many others to produce excellent products. Plus, seeing the fruits of hard work from a team is incredibly fulfilling,” Avery says.

Avery likes to say he has the best job at UMS-Wright Preparatory School. He knows that school can be a tough time for children, so anything that he can do to brighten their day he finds worth doing.

“There’s nothing like seeing the smiles on students’ faces when they see themselves in the latest football hype video or on the TV as they walk down the hall to their next class,” Avery says.

Q. What have you been up to since leaving UM?

A. Since leaving UM, I joined a great team at UMS-Wright Preparatory School in Mobile, Alabama. I work alongside our marketing director to produce fun and meaningful content for students, faculty, staff, and families of UMS-Wright. I also serve on staff at East Pointe Baptist Church, where I am the media specialist. Working with our new senior pastor, worship pastor, and youth pastor is an incredible opportunity to grow and learn from some of the best. In June, I began working toward a Master of Divinity.

Q. Tell us about your job.

A. As the digital media producer, most of my job involves taking photos of various campus activities throughout the year. This could include different athletic events, weekly assemblies, fundraising events, or even fun classroom activities that teachers tell me about. In addition to sending them to our marketing director to post on our various social media pages, we have several screens around campus where I load the pictures for the students to see themselves. Also, I work on various video projects throughout the school year and manage and update our website. Our mission as a school focuses on developing students to their highest potential in mind, body, spirit and character. My job pertains mainly to the spirit of our students.

Q. What did you like most about UM? What advice would you give to prospective UM students?

A. The University of Mobile gave me numerous opportunities to learn, grow, and connect. First, it allowed me to learn from professors who are passionate about what they teach. People like Dr. Rusty Roberts, Dr. Dunning, Dr. Nuriyeva, and many other professors in the Grace Pilot School of Business greatly impacted my learning. Next, it allowed me to grow as a person and a follower of Christ. As any college experience gives, being away from home helps one self-reflect and self-evaluate, ultimately allowing for growth. UM, however, took that to the next level by creating opportunities to grow as a follower of Christ by emphasizing the need to be involved in a local church, providing on-campus worship and teaching experiences, and more. Lastly, the University of Mobile allowed me to connect with incredible people. It connected me with life-long friends in and outside of ministry. I have also made connections with business and faith professionals all over the country.

Q. Any final thoughts?

A. One of the best books I’ve read is “Know What You’re For” by Jeff Henderson. Jeff, the former pastor of Gwinnett Church in Georgia, summed up the book’s premise in this line: In a world known more for what we’re against, let’s be known for what we’re FOR. I’ve taken that to heart. I am FOR people. Many times, Christians are characterized more for what they’re against rather than what (or whom) they are for. With this, one of my life goals is to be FOR others.