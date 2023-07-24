Gulf Coast Pianists Perform at Carnegie Hall

MOBILE, Ala. – Talented young pianists from around the Gulf Coast region enjoyed the experience of a lifetime when they performed at Carnegie Hall, New York, on June 13.

Steinway Artist Dr. Kadisha Onalbayeva, director of piano studies and professor of music at the University of Mobile, led the group of students throughout their visit to New York. Onalbayeva is also the founder and current president of the Gulf Coast Steinway Society. The purpose of the Society is to further music education of young musicians along the Gulf Coast region which is based in Mobile, Alabama.

The students had competed for a spot on the Carnegie state at the Gulf Coast Steinway Society Music Competition VIII, held Feb. 4, 2023, at the University of Mobile. The competition brought 75 young musicians from Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, Florida and Georgia to the UM campus.

The 19 competition winners were invited for a rare opportunity to perform at Weill Recital Hall in Carnegie Hall. In addition, students also toured the famed Steinway Factory in Queens, New York.

Onalbayeva said, “It was a very successful Winners Concert. This concert was a sold-out event. Each young musician should be congratulated for their part in bringing the best of the Gulf Coast to New York! We are looking forward to our ninth annual GCSS Music Competition on Feb. 10, 2024, and the Winners Concert at Carnegie Hall on June 19, 2024.”

The winners who performed in Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall are:

Michael Ding – Vestavia Hills, AL

Anastasia Wade – Gulf Breeze, FL

Lynn Kim – Pike Road, AL

Parker Wolf – Pensacola, FL

Brandon Shin – Birmingham, AL

Henry Hewitt – Mobile, AL

DaTong Liu – Midland, GA

Autumn Kim – Pike Road, AL

Richard Chen – Montgomery, AL

Reena Chen – Montgomery, AL

Ethan Kuech – Spanish Fort, AL

Anna Elliott – Montgomery, AL

Paul Nguyen – Mobile, AL

Ruthie Sommer – Tuscaloosa, AL

Claiborne Davis – Tuscaloosa, AL

Becca Harrison – Tallahassee, FL

Noah Keyes – Tallahassee, FL

Joseph Ensminge – Pensacola, FL

Rebecca Reed, piano – Chickasaw, AL

After the evening at Carnegie, performer Parker Wolf from Pensacola, Florida, said, “The concert event was much more than just a concert. It was about comradery and growth as an artist, and it is exciting to know that our concert is now a part of Carnegie Hall’s history!”

Rebecca Reed, pianist from Chickasaw, Alabama, also noted, “I will always be grateful to the GCSS for gifting me the once-in-a-lifetime chance to perform with other great young artists on the famous Weill Hall stage.”

About the Gulf Coast Steinway Society

The Gulf Coast Steinway Society is a non-profit organization formed by Steinway Artist Dr. Kadisha Onalbayeva and other individuals united in their devotion to strive to promote fine music through education and performance.

The GCSS offers the following: music scholarships, the annual Gulf Coast Steinway Piano Competition and support for under-funded music programs in schools and universities. The Society also produces musical events throughout the year, at no charge, including recitals, concerts, workshops and master classes.

To learn more about the programs they offer, please contact

Dr. Kadisha Onalbayeva at gulfcoaststeinwaysocietyinc@gmail.com or visit www.gulfcoaststeinwaysociety.org

About the University of Mobile

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered university offering on-campus and online associate’s, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in over 75 academic programs. Founded in 1961, the University of Mobile is affiliated with the Alabama Baptist State Convention and is located 10 miles north of Mobile, Alabama on a campus of over 880 acres.

For information about the University of Mobile, areas of study, admissions and more, visit umobile.edu, connect with UM on social media @univofmobile, or call Enrollment Services at 1.800.WIN.RAMS or 251.442.2222.