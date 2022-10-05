MOBILE, Ala. – Life is better at the University of Mobile, according to the latest rankings by Niche.com. The popular ranking site gave the Christian university A’s all around for various campus life categories in its 2023 Best Colleges review.

Niche includes data for 4,136 colleges nationwide. The site ranked colleges throughout the United States in more than 50 categories, then broke those rankings down by state and city.

UM earned an A in the following categories: Dorms, Campus, Student Life, Campus Food, Safety and Diversity.

Not only did UM receive an A, but University of Mobile residence halls are the highest nationally ranked dorms in Alabama. Plus, they are named #17 Best College Dorms in America for 2023, out of 1,371 colleges ranked by Niche.

UM ranks #2 in Alabama for Safest College Campuses, Best College Campuses, Top Private Universities and Best Christian Colleges.

The University of Mobile was named #4 for Best Student Life and for Best College Food in the state.

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered university with a vision of "Higher Education for a Higher Purpose," founded to honor God by equipping students for their future professions in an environment where they are known.

