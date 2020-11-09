Local Community Invited to University of Mobile Veterans Day Ceremony

MOBILE, Ala. – Chaplain Endel Lee, RDML (Ret), USN and University of Mobile alumnus will speak at the University of Mobile Veterans Day ceremony on Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. at the Bedsole Commons Patio on the University of Mobile Campus.

The local community is invited to the ceremony. RamCorps will be performing.

University of Mobile graduates have gone on to serve in each of the four branches of the United States military. The Veterans Day ceremony will honor UM graduates who have and are currently serving.

In accordance with Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines, State of Alabama and University of Mobile mandates, face masks or face shields will be required. For more information, please visit umobile.edu/coronavirus.

Lee graduated with a Bachelor of Arts from UM in 1985. He then continued his education earning a Master of Divinity, Master of Religious Education, and Doctor of Philosophy from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth, TX.

In 1993, Lee was commissioned as a chaplain in the United State Naval Reserve where he went on to serve multiple tours.

After his military service, Lee has been a senior pastor, associate pastor, interim pastor, seminary professor, director of Pastoral Care and Counseling in a hospital setting and National Coordinator of Disaster Spiritual Care for his denomination. Currently, he leads initiatives for planting churches near military installations to support the spiritual needs of military communities.

