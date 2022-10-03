Mark your Calendars for Next UM Day!

MOBILE, Ala. – Ever wonder how to take a tour of the University of Mobile and get a feel for life on campus? Mark your calendars for the next UM Day! On Oct. 10, 2022, we will have our next UM Day experience.

UM Days allow potential students to tour the campus, speak with professors, meet current students, work with financial aid and submit a free application. Prospective traditional undergraduate students who attend a UM Day can also receive a $2,000 scholarship when they enroll.

UM Days for 2022–2023 academic year are:

October 10, 2022

November 18, 2022

February 10, 2023

March 24, 2023

To RSVP for Oct. 10 or other future dates, or to schedule a campus tour at another time, please visit umobile.edu/umday or call 251.442.2222.



