New 4-Week Courses for High School Grads at University of Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. – New high school graduates can use their extra weeks of summer break to earn college credit with 4-week Bridge Courses at the University of Mobile. The courses are designed to help new graduates bridge the gap between high school and college and get a head start on their college career.

The 4-week Bridge Courses are online courses taught by University of Mobile faculty. Courses are offered in history, psychology, business, music appreciation, and Christian worldview.

The 4-week courses are part of University of Mobile’s new Freshman 2020 plan created specifically for the high school graduating class of 2020. The Freshman 2020 plan also includes test-optional admissions, expedited registration for college, and the Freshman 2020 Be Known Scholarship.

Go to umobile.edu/freshman2020 or call the Admissions Office at 251.442.2222 to sign up for the 4-week Bridge Courses and learn more about test-optional admissions, expedited registration, and the Freshman 2020 Be Known Scholarship.

