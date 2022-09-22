New College Woods Center Opens for Events at University of Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile announces the opening of College Woods Center, a new event space for the university that is also available to the Mobile area community.

The first public event at College Woods Center is the university’s Alabama School of the Arts production of one of the most beloved musicals of all time, “The Sound of Music.” Performances begin at 7 p.m. Sept. 29-30 and Oct. 1, and at 3 p.m. on Oct. 2. Tickets are available at umobile.edu/pas.

College Woods Center is located adjacent to the university campus on College Woods Parkway, off I-65 at Exit 13. The facility features College Woods Auditorium and meeting rooms providing flexible spaces that can be arranged to offer a variety of seating options.

In addition to serving as a venue for theatre and music performances, the space offers the Mobile area community a new site to book for corporate meetings and conferences, as well as church and community banquets and events.

UM President Lonnie Burnett said the university initially purchased the former College Park Baptist Church facility with 13 acres in 2012, then leased the 28,400-square-foot building. In May 2022, the university began major renovations to create an on-campus performance space, additional classrooms and offices for faculty and staff.

The creation of College Woods Center also expands options for event spaces in the Mobile area that are available for rent. Catering services are available through MMI Dining, the university’s food service provider.

“College Woods Center provides opportunities for the University of Mobile to partner with the community by providing flexible spaces at a reasonable cost for businesses, community groups, churches and more,” Burnett said.

College Woods Center includes:

College Woods Auditorium – A 400-seat auditorium with stage featuring state-of-the-art lighting and sound. The auditorium may also be arranged to accommodate banquet seating for over 200.

Central Meeting Room – A large meeting room offers seating for up to 150, or banquet seating for 120.

Breakout Rooms – Smaller rooms provide space for break-out sessions or small group meeting spaces.

Catering Services Available – Catering is available through the university's food service provider, MMI Dining.

The university continues to renovate additional areas to provide more classroom and office space, plus create new spaces that can be booked for community use.

For more information on the College Woods Center, visit umobile.edu/cwc. To book a space, call 251.442.2201.

For more information about 2022-2023 Performing Arts Series presented by the Alabama School of the Arts, visit umobile.edu/pas.

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered university with a vision of “Higher Education for a Higher Purpose,” founded to honor God by equipping students for their future professions in an environment where they are known.

