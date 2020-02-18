New Master of Arts in Musical Theatre Announced at University of Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. – The Alabama School of the Arts at the University of Mobile is now accepting applications for graduate students in a newly developed Master of Arts in Musical Theatre program, pending approval by the National Association of Schools of Theatre.

This innovative one-year master’s degree program will prepare students to become marketable performers in theatre, teachers of theatrical practice, or further their educational training and goals toward a Doctor of Musical Arts or Doctor of Fine Arts.

Dr. Maryann Kyle, chair of graduate programs, said students receive professional training in a Christ-centered environment at an All-Steinway School. Extensive opportunities for performance in opera, musical theatre and concert productions are available through the Roger Breland Center for Performing Arts.

The curriculum will prepare students for all aspects of theatre, with courses including musical theatre vocal coaching, period performance for the actor, and auditioning for the global marketplace. A NYC Showcase class takes students to New York City to audition for professional agents.

“Students can expect to receive top-notch instruction in voice, multiple styles of dance, stage combat, directing, and theatre history, all in an environment of care and mentorship,” said Kyle.

In addition, students may have opportunities for assistantships at the Mobile, Alabama, campus as well as summer opportunities both domestic and international with affiliated programs.

No GRE is required for admission. Apply at umobile.edu/apply.

For more information about master’s and doctoral programs, auditions and assistantships at the Alabama School of the Arts, visit umobile.edu/asota or call Enrollment Services at 251.442.2222.

About the University of Mobile

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered liberal arts and sciences institution with a vision of higher education for a higher purpose, founded to honor God by equipping students for their future professions through rigorous academic preparation and spiritual transformation. Core values are: Christ-Centered, Academically-Focused, Student-Devoted and Distinctively-Driven. The university offers on-campus and online bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in over 75 academic programs. Founded in 1961, the University of Mobile is affiliated with the Alabama Baptist State Convention and is located 10 miles north of Mobile, Alabama on a campus of over 880 acres.

For more information about the University of Mobile, visit the website at www.umobile.edu or call Enrollment Services at 1.800.WIN.RAMS or 251.442.2222.