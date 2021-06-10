New Master of Music Education Program Enrolling Now at University of Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. – The Alabama School of the Arts at the University of Mobile is accepting applications for the new Master of Music in music education program.

The non-certification program is designed for both part-time and full-time music educators interested in pursuing professional graduate training in a Christ-centered environment. Classes offered in online and hybrid formats are taught by faculty who are teacher-artists active in their field.

The Master of Music in music education prepares graduates to continue toward doctoral programs in music education. Graduates may gain qualification for career advancement opportunities while expanding the reach of their current music academic program. The Master of Music in music education program is approved by the National Association of Schools of Music and SACSCOC.

“The Alabama School of the Arts is one of only a handful of graduate music programs in the United States that offers cross-stylistic musical training in both the applied studio and classroom,” said Dr. Maryann Kyle, chair of graduate programs and professor of voice and vocal pedagogy.

“Our creative and caring environment will broaden your knowledge and application of performance and teaching skills that will equip you to thrive in this ever-changing music marketplace,” Kyle added.

Apply at umobile.edu/apply for classes beginning in August. For more information about the Alabama School of the Arts at the University of Mobile, visit umobile.edu/asota or call Enrollment Services at 251.442.2222.

