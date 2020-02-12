New Master of Music in Music Education Announced at University of Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. – Applications are being accepted now for students interested in the newly developed Master of Music in Music Education degree in the Alabama School of the Arts at the University of Mobile, pending SACSCOC approval.

The non-certification program will provide professional graduate training for in-service music educators in a Christ-centered environment. Graduate students will expand their musical knowledge and learn the most effecting teaching methods through courses ranging from psychology of music to music education research. Small classes provide students with individual mentoring from professors having extensive backgrounds in professional performance and music education.

Graduates of the Master of Music in Music Education program will be qualified for career advancement opportunities and prepared to continue toward doctoral programs in music education.

Dr. Maryann Kyle, chair of graduate programs, said students may have opportunities to gain higher education in a hybrid online and campus-based classroom setting.

“Utilizing the 21st century classroom, students can log-in to their courses from wherever they are. This will allow educators to become fully immersed in the culture of mentorship and individualized training.” said Kyle.

No GRE is required for admission. Apply at umobile.edu/apply.

The Master of Music in Music Education program is approved by the National Association of Schools of Music and is pending SACSCOC approval. For more information about master’s and doctoral program, auditions and assistantships at the Alabama School of the Arts, visit umobile.edu/asota or call Enrollment Services at 251.442.2222.

