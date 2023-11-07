Piano Festival VII Features Guest Artist Dr. Uriel Tsachor

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile welcomes Dr. Uriel Tsachor, Steinway Artist and emeritus professor of music at the University of Iowa, for the 7th Annual Piano Festival.

Tsachor will hold a masterclass on Nov. 29 at 3:30 p.m. The masterclass will take place in the Moorer Auditorium in Thomas T. Martin Hall on the University of Mobile campus.

The graduate of the Tel-Aviv Rubin Academy and the Julliard School is a world-renowned soloist and chamber musician who was earned acclaim from audiences and critics alike on four continents.

Tsachor has received many awards, accolades, and praise for his work, having his music broadcast from over 800 radio stations around the globe.

For more information on this event and future piano festival events, please visit umobile.edu/calendar or call the Alabama School of the Arts at 251.442.2383.

