Practical Learning for a Promising Future

MOBILE, Ala. – When you meet someone and instantly become best friends, why not write a children’s book together? That is exactly what Moira Buck and Karly Weaver did during their time at the University of Mobile.

As a senior graphic design major, Buck was required to create a children’s book. She had to write an original story or reimagine a classic story, illustrate, and hand-bind a children’s book as her final project for her Graphic Design Print Production Class.

This project enthused Buck, and she couldn’t wait to get started. Immediately she called her best friend and previous roommate, Karly Weaver. Weaver was also intrigued by the project and offered to collaborate on the assignment. During a 3 A.M. FaceTime call, “I Just Want A Stinkin’ Friend” was born.

During that FaceTime call, Buck and Weaver, a UM 2022 alumna, brainstormed and eventually came up with the entire story. Weaver, an English major, wrote the story, and Buck illustrated and produced the prototype copy.

Buck’s professor suggested that she self-publish it on Amazon using Kindle Direct Publishing. Within three days, over 50 copies of the children’s book were sold.

“I Just Want A Stinkin’ Friend” takes you on a journey with Alex the alligator to find a best friend. As he twists and turns through the Alphabet Jungle, will Alex find his best pal? Read the children’s book to find out!

“Being able to do this project with my best friend was one of the greatest things that I have had the opportunity to do at the University of Mobile. It was a challenge, but one that I am so thankful to have experienced,” says Buck.

At the University of Mobile, students receive hands-on learning experience. In the graphic design program specifically, students are prepared for the future with the stellar curriculum and supervision of Megan Cary, program coordinator and associate professor of graphic design.

“My curriculum emphasizes new and emerging design methods, user experience, multiple internship opportunities and portfolio building. It’s resulted in a higher-than-average employment rate for our graduates,” says Cary.

Buck and Weaver can leave the University of Mobile with not only knowledge, but also the practical aspect of being able to apply the knowledge and skills they have gained.

From the experimental learning and attentiveness of the professors at UM, a promising future awaits all that leave this campus.

