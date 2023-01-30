President’s List for Fall 2022

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile is proud to announce the President’s List for the fall semester of 2022. The President’s List consists of students who received a 4.0 GPA with at least 15 credit hours. The students who received this honor are listed below.
Aspen Adams
Hanna Alexander
Abigail Andrews
Morgan Atchison
Jaylin Baxley
David Beasley
Randi Becton
Abigale Bell
Ian Blair
Sydney Bodiford
Carleigh Bowden
Harrison Bridges
Grace Bryant
Grace Burchell
Anna Cabrera Riudor
Isabella Cameron
Nina Carpenter
Alejandro Chumacero Navarro
Brady Clarke
Jessica Clements
Annalaura Colbert
Jordan Crane
Kaylee Creekmore
Stephen Davis
Lauren Day
Jennifer Do
Abby Eddins
Camille Edgar
Christopher Erskine
Tatiana Finan
Sydnee Fitzgerald
Morgan Franklin
Annya Garcia
Alexis Gillette
Madelyn Gortemoller
Luke Graham
Travis Grimes
Katie Grubbs
Shaila Gupte
Claudia Hall
Avery Harrell
Brea Harris
Brinkley Hearn
Tempest Hebert
John Hedden
Jessica Herrington
Rebecca Hii
Madisyn Hill
Morgan Hill
Olivia Hurley
Camden Jewell
Morgan Johns
Justin Johnson
Brian Jones
Katelyn Karcher
Maggie Kenyon
Ruthie Knight
Ambreea Koen
Emma Landry
Cayson Langham
Karen Lathan
Gaspar Lavieri
Lucca Leal
Meredith Lewis
Haylee Lynd
Samuel Malone
Tadeas Manas
Marc Marquis
Jocelyn Martin
Christopher McKenna
William Mims
Joshua Naqvi
Kayleigh Nelson
Elizabeth Nolan
Joao Okano
Anna Olsen
Cooper Oman
Jessidey Orso
Tyler Paraz
Erin Parker
Miguel Pereira
Ellie Powell
Kayla Prieto
Dallas Renzi
Taylor Rester
Madilyn Robertson
Randall Salle
Steven Sandlin
Lyndsey Scoper
Meagan Sellers
Emily Sharpe
Riley Shearon
Faye Sherer
Emily Silbernagel
Breighanne Singleton
Lauren Stanford
Abigail Thibodaux
Anna Trinh
Caroline Tucker
Haley Vanderford
Taylor Vice
Rose Wallace
Carli Watkins
Molly Grace Watkins
Karly Weaver
Samuel Werry
MacKenzie White
Anna Wiggins
Luana Wild
Emily Williams
Lora Williams
Jordan Wood
Carlee Wyatt
