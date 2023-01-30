President’s List for Fall 2022

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile is proud to announce the President’s List for the fall semester of 2022. The President’s List consists of students who received a 4.0 GPA with at least 15 credit hours. The students who received this honor are listed below.

Aspen Adams

Hanna Alexander

Abigail Andrews

Morgan Atchison

Jaylin Baxley

David Beasley

Randi Becton

Abigale Bell

Ian Blair

Sydney Bodiford

Carleigh Bowden

Harrison Bridges

Grace Bryant

Grace Burchell

Anna Cabrera Riudor

Isabella Cameron

Nina Carpenter

Alejandro Chumacero Navarro

Brady Clarke

Jessica Clements

Annalaura Colbert

Jordan Crane

Kaylee Creekmore

Stephen Davis

Lauren Day

Jennifer Do

Abby Eddins

Camille Edgar

Christopher Erskine

Tatiana Finan

Sydnee Fitzgerald

Morgan Franklin

Annya Garcia

Alexis Gillette

Madelyn Gortemoller

Luke Graham

Travis Grimes

Katie Grubbs

Shaila Gupte

Claudia Hall

Avery Harrell

Brea Harris

Brinkley Hearn

Tempest Hebert

John Hedden

Jessica Herrington

Rebecca Hii

Madisyn Hill

Morgan Hill

Olivia Hurley

Camden Jewell

Morgan Johns

Justin Johnson

Brian Jones

Katelyn Karcher

Maggie Kenyon

Ruthie Knight

Ambreea Koen

Emma Landry

Cayson Langham

Karen Lathan

Gaspar Lavieri

Lucca Leal

Meredith Lewis

Haylee Lynd

Samuel Malone

Tadeas Manas

Marc Marquis

Jocelyn Martin

Christopher McKenna

William Mims

Joshua Naqvi

Kayleigh Nelson

Elizabeth Nolan

Joao Okano

Anna Olsen

Cooper Oman

Jessidey Orso

Tyler Paraz

Erin Parker

Miguel Pereira

Ellie Powell

Kayla Prieto

Dallas Renzi

Taylor Rester

Madilyn Robertson

Randall Salle

Steven Sandlin

Lyndsey Scoper

Meagan Sellers

Emily Sharpe

Riley Shearon

Faye Sherer

Emily Silbernagel

Breighanne Singleton

Lauren Stanford

Abigail Thibodaux

Anna Trinh

Caroline Tucker

Haley Vanderford

Taylor Vice

Rose Wallace

Carli Watkins

Molly Grace Watkins

Karly Weaver

Samuel Werry

MacKenzie White

Anna Wiggins

Luana Wild

Emily Williams

Lora Williams

Jordan Wood

Carlee Wyatt

About the University of Mobile

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered university offering on-campus and online bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in over 75 academic programs. Founded in 1961, the University of Mobile is affiliated with the Alabama Baptist State Convention and is located 10 miles north of Mobile, Alabama on a campus of over 880 acres.

For information about the University of Mobile, areas of study, admissions and more, visit umobile.edu, connect with UM on social media @univofmobile, or call Enrollment Services at 1.800.WIN.RAMS or 251.442.2222.