President’s List for Spring 2022

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile is proud to announce the President’s List for the spring semester of 2022. The President’s List consists of students who received a 4.0 GPA with at least 15 credit hours. The students who received this honor are listed below.

Alabaster, AL – Randi M. Becton

Andalusia, AL – Allie N. Kelley

Athens, AL – Bryley E. Clemmons

Atmore, AL – Kayley B. Burgess

Axis, AL – Makenzie T. McDaniel

Bay Minette, AL – Brendon M. Lanham

Chelsea, AL – Sarah E. Warren

Chickasaw, AL – Rebecca M. Reed

Citronelle, AL – Emily L. Hatcher, Mikayla Hintz, Alexis G. Lambert, Faye N. Sherer

Daleville, Al – Jamie D. Peters

Daphne, AL – Lacy D. Hawthorne-Abrams, Courtney P. Johnson, Kayleigh R. Nelson,

Kylee E. Stewart

Deatsville, AL – Carli R. Watkins

Dothan, AL – Savanna C. Adams

Eight Mile, AL – Kevin T. Johnson, Anakah N. Madril, Marc A. Marquis

Elberta, AL – Justin S. Johnson

Fairhope, AL – Eliza J. Colbert, Kaylin R. Sanders

Falkville, AL – Sydnee D. Fitzgerald

Grand Bay, AL – Stephen A. Davis

Headland, AL – Caroline B. Tucker

Huntsville, AL – Karlie M. Ruff

Irvington, AL – Michelle L. Parmer

Jemison, AL – Jacylin B. Smith

Mcintosh, AL – Karly L. Weaver

Millbrook, AL – Brian C. Jones

Millry, AL – Ambreea G. Koen

Mobile, AL – Abigail J. Andrews, Aryany M. Breek, Annakate Burleson, Isabella R. Cameron, Alyssa D. Flowers, Annya K. Garcia, Brinkley M.Hearn, Maddison Hill, Haley L. Hollingsworth, Morgan Johns, Spencer D. Jordan, Brianna T. Kitt, Jillian E. Lane, Ashlee Nettles, Stephen N. Poche, Harrison M. Puckett, Emily M. Silbernagel, Emily M. Thullesen, Lindsey C. Vise, Noah B. Walters, Sable R. Williams, Jordan N. Wood

Pell City, AL – Jared C. Baker, Lilie A. Dickerson, Katelyn R. Karcher

Prattville, AL – Madison N. Flowers, Randall C. Salle, Rose L. Wallace

Red Level, AL – Taylor D. Fowler

Saraland, AL – Brady P. Clarke, Delainy J. Cunningham, Lauren G. Day, Savanna K. Harris, Gunnar T. Jones, Shelby Newburn Landrum, Zoe E. Richardson, Lyndsey J. Scoper, Emily N. Sharpe, Danny Wheidi, Allison M. Windham, Jacob A. Wright

Satsuma, AL – Kimberly B. Foster, Ashton M. Holley, Madison G. McGuff, Madilyn R. Robertson

Semmes, AL – Tiffany D. Head, Randall L. Killam, Shyanne N. Marlowe, Anna M. Olsen, Savannah D. Vigor

Silverhill, AL – John A. Hedden

Springville, AL – Jacob T. Harned

Stapleton, AL – Anna E. Wiggins

Sylacauga, AL – Landon H. Owen

Theodore, AL – Tatiana Finan, Morgan Howard

Thomasville, AL – William J. Mims

Thorsby, AL – Carlee L. Wyatt

Union Springs, AL – Layton E. Adams

Wagarville, AL – Calee M. Tarver, Taylor F. Vice

Wetumpka, AL – Pearson A. Shaw

Jesenice, Czech Republic – Tadeas Manas

Koge, Denmark – Cecilie L. Pedersen

Freeport, FL – Rhiannon Combs

Havana, FL – Christopher A. Erskine

Kissimmee, FL – Naomi Shirley

Lynn Haven, FL – Cooper E. Oman

Sarasota, FL – Luis A. Salazar

St. Augustine, FL – Jared A. Whittle

Courbevoie, France – Ivan Jolivet

Louisville, KY – Grace E. Bryant

Lake Charles, LA – Carina P. Veillon

Slidell, LA – Katie S. Grubbs

St. Rose, LA – Devin L. Christopher

Zachary, LA – Joshua J. Naqvi

Zapopan, Mexico – Alejandro Chumacero Navarro

Cameron, MO – David I. Beasley

Ellisville, MS – Tyneshia Peppers

Gulfport, MS – Kristyn R. Hensley

Long Beach, MS – Sabina I. Mana-ay

Madison, MS – Kaelyn E. Haight, Mason D. Moak

Ocean Springs, MS – Caroline A. Frye

Tishomingo, MS – Jordan R. Crane

Waveland, MS – Lauren E. Stanford

Mowe, Nigeria – Ruth Idemudia

Van Wert, OH – Michaella L. Johnson

Tulsa, OK – Cassidy F. Cannedy

Happy Valley, OR – Connor D. Duckett

Panama City, Panama – Isai J. Escobar

Bjaerred, Sweden – Agnes Linnea Maria Baeck

Knoxville, TN – Ruthie P. Knight

Nashville, TN – Jessica M. Clements

Nolensville, TN – Jacob L. Rehbine

Petersburg, TN – Benjamin Barnett

Valera, Venezuela – Eila A. Infante

