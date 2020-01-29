RNs Can Earn College Credit for Work Experiences in Online RN to BSN Program at University of Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. – Registered nurses can earn college clinical credit for their work experiences in the online RN to BSN program at the University of Mobile.

This means students can work full time while earning a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree that may open doors for higher pay and advancement, said Dr. Sarah Witherspoon, dean of the School of Nursing.

Applications are being accepted now. Apply at umobile.edu/apply or call Enrollment Services at 251.442.2222. Program details are at umobile.edu/health.

The online RN to BSN program is a win-win for both RNs and their employers, Witherspoon said.

“The RN to BSN student won’t need to take time off from work or find a preceptor, since all clinical practice experiences are derived while on the job. The student and employer both benefit from these clinical learning activities with the advanced learning and skills that students gain through earning their BSN,” she said.

Plus, students wanting to go further and earn master’s and doctoral degrees will have priority admission to all UM graduate nursing programs. That advantage applies to University of Mobile graduates in the RN to BSN program, as well as traditional and accelerated BSN graduates.

The online RN to BSN program is designed for licensed career nurses who are ready to advance in their profession. The program builds on the previously acquired knowledge and skills of the RN student. It is designed to enhance knowledge, nursing skills and leadership abilities.

Witherspoon said on-the-job clinical practice experiences include those completed in the student’s work setting, which include specific objectives, expected outcomes, competencies and an evaluation. Students may also collaborate with nursing staff to implement a new procedure, design and implement a patient-centered plan of care with an inter-professional team, write and implement a policy, or educate other healthcare providers.

About the University of Mobile

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered liberal arts and sciences institution with a vision of higher education for a higher purpose, founded to honor God by equipping students for their future professions through rigorous academic preparation and spiritual transformation. Core values are: Christ-Centered, Academically-Focused, Student-Devoted and Distinctively-Driven. The university offers on-campus and online bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in over 75 academic programs. Founded in 1961, the University of Mobile is affiliated with the Alabama Baptist State Convention and is located 10 miles north of Mobile, Alabama on a campus of over 880 acres.

For more information about the University of Mobile, visit the website at www.umobile.edu or call Enrollment Services at 1.800.WIN.RAMS or 251.442.2222.