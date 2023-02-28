RSVP Now for UM Day on March 24

MOBILE, Ala. – Wondering if the University of Mobile is for you? Come and join us on Friday, March 24, to see the amazing opportunities UM has to offer!

UM Day is a great way to get a feel for what life is like as a UM student! It is a day to tour campus, speak with professors, meet current students, work with financial aid, and submit a free application. Prospective traditional undergraduate students who attend a UM Day can also receive a $2,000 scholarship when they enroll.

Prospective students and families can enjoy the afternoon riding in a hot air balloon and watching Spring Spectacular, followed by a fireworks show. Spring Spectacular is a free outdoor concert presented by the university’s Alabama School of the Arts. This event will take place on the Great Commission Lawn at 7 p.m., and it’s a great chance to connect with students and other members of the UM community!

For more information, to RSVP for a UM Day, or to schedule a private campus visit at another time, please visit umobile.edu/umday or call 251.442.2222.



