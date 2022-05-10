Thank you, University of Mobile!

If I could give any advice to current and future students of the University of Mobile, it would be to put yourself out there and make connections.

I am sure we have all heard the saying, “it’s not what you know, it’s who you know.” In my experience at the University of Mobile, that statement has held true because of the community the university gives its students. Although I have received a great education while attending the university, the connections I made are just as valuable.

While attending the University of Mobile, I never went out of my way to make connections with people or organizations that could potentially help me in my search for a career. However, my attendance at the University of Mobile provided me with the connections that I needed.

Nearly every opportunity that I have received while attending the university academically and in my professional life has come from connections to my alma mater. I have received two internships and a job interview as a result of my attendance at the University of Mobile.

Both internships I received as a student came as a result of attending the University of Mobile. My first internship came to be when my advisor helped me connect with the University of Mobile’s Office for Marketing and Public Relations. My next and current internship happened when I met an alumna of the university. Although my experience and knowledge played a role in helping me get the internship, the conversation probably would not have taken place had we not bonded over our connection to the University of Mobile.

I would encourage students to talk to your advisors and professors about any opportunities they may know of to help you grow in your knowledge and experience, as my advisor has done for me.

I have truly enjoyed my experience at the University of Mobile and will cherish the memories and connections I have made here for the rest of my life.

Photo by Hannah Claire Photography LLC