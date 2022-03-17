The University of Mobile Store Announces Limited Edition ‘B’s Bees’ Pin

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile Store, The U, has created a limited edition enamel pin that celebrates the legacy of the university’s first “First Lady,” B Weaver.

The pin was created during Women’s History Month in March to raise scholarship funds in honor of Annie Boyd Parker Weaver, known as “B” Weaver.

She was the wife of the university’s founding president, Dr. William K. Weaver Jr., and his partner in the growth and development of Mobile College, now the University of Mobile. (Read her story at umobile.edu/bweaver.)

Heath Vester, creative director for the university’s Office for Marketing and Public Relations, said he proposed the idea after learning that B Weaver was known for wearing a bee-shaped pin atop her left shoulder.

“I’m always looking for opportunities to celebrate our history and highlight the unique people, stories and traditions of the university. When I learned about B Weaver and the impact she had on this place, I knew I wanted to honor her legacy and help tell her story by creating the B’s Bee Pin,” said Vester.

The pin is available at The U on campus or online at universityofmobilestore.com. Proceeds go to the Annie Boyd Parker Weaver Endowed Scholarship for UM students.

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered university with a vision of “Higher Education for a Higher Purpose,” founded to honor God by equipping students for their future professions in an environment where they are known.

