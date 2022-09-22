McGill-Toolen, Bayside Academy Earn Honors at UM Brain Battle

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile campus was the site of an epic intellectual battle on Sept. 15 when students from Mobile and Baldwin counties competed in the third UM Brain Battle Tournament. At the end of the day, McGill-Toolen students held the coveted trophy, along with the title of UM Brain Battle Champions.

Bayside Academy earned second place honors at the event. More than 70 students from eight high schools gathered on the UM campus to compete on 12 teams for the scholars bowl tournament. The UM Brain Battle is a qualifier for NAQT’s High School National Championship Tournament.

Participating schools also included Barton Academy, UMS-Wright, Cottage Hill Christian Academy, Satsuma High School, Alma Bryant High School and Gulf Shores High School.

Tournament coordinator Amy Burdette said the University of Mobile Brain Battle brings together some of the best and brightest students from the community for a day of mind-stretching fun.

“At the University of Mobile, we believe we can make a difference in our community, and we are dedicated to serving our city and its young scholars,” said the English instructor in UM’s College of Arts & Sciences.

University faculty served as moderators for the event.

“No tournament is successful without amazing moderators,” Burdette said. “Our faculty brought energy, excitement pizazz, poise and incredible enunciation skills to the table!”

UM students volunteered to serve as scorekeepers and timekeepers.

“All the student volunteers were invaluable to this tournament’s success. Our UM students truly embody service in Christ and in our community,” Burdette said.

Burdette said Chick-fil-A joined the tournament as a corporate sponsor.

“They generously provided 150 chicken biscuits to our competing scholars, coaches and volunteers,” Burdette said. “We are so blessed that our tournament is becoming more successful every semester.”

For more information about the University of Mobile Brain Battle, visit umobile.edu/brainbattle.

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered university with a vision of “Higher Education for a Higher Purpose,” founded to honor God by equipping students for their future professions in an environment where they are known.

