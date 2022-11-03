Tickets Going Fast for UM’s Christmas Spectacular!

MOBILE, Ala. – Tickets are going fast for the 20th Christmas Spectacular, the University of Mobile’s annual Christmas extravaganza. This musical celebration of the Christmas season is seen each year in person by more than 10,000 people who travel to Mobile from across the U.S., and it is televised throughout the Christmas season to millions across the globe.

Christmas Spectacular will be presented at Cottage Hill Baptist Church on Nov. 17-19 at 7 p.m., Nov. 19 at 2 p.m., and Nov. 20 at 4 p.m.

Tickets are selling quickly. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit umobile.edu/christmas.

Christmas Spectacular is a musical event that tells the story of Christmas through performances by the Alabama School of the Arts. The popular event consists of over 17 ensembles, a 50-piece orchestra and the University Singers performing a combination of classical and contemporary Christmas music.

Since its inception 20 years ago, Christmas Spectacular has become the largest Christmas concert along the Alabama, Mississippi and Florida panhandle Gulf Coast region. In 2021, more than 10,000 people attended concerts during four nightly performances – including the dress rehearsal.

This year, the 20th anniversary will be more “spectacular” than ever. The Alabama School of the Arts is proud to welcome back alumni alongside students to make this an unforgettable experience.

“We are most excited to see several alumni return to perform some of the classics and most loved songs from the last two decades. Many of our current students chose to attend the University of Mobile because of Christmas Spectacular and remember watching these former musicians perform and worship,” said Jenna Goodwin, director of production in the Alabama School of the Arts.

Dr. Roger Breland, dean emeritus of the Alabama School of the Arts and executive director of the Roger Breland Center for Performing Arts, said, “One of the joys of my journey at the University of Mobile has been Christmas Spectacular. We could not have imagined how it has grown in 20 years. I constantly thank God for all that he has blessed us with, and may we always seek to give back what we have as an offering to Him.”

