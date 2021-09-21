Tickets on Sale for Big Daddy Weave Concert at University of Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile invites the public to an outdoor concert featuring Big Daddy Weave on Friday, Oct. 1 on the campus lawn. Tickets are $5 each for the 7 p.m. concert featuring the Dove Award-winning Christian recording artists. Purchase tickets at umobile.edu/homecoming.

The concert is part of a year-long celebration of the University of Mobile’s 60th Diamond Anniversary.

Big Daddy Weave is an award-winning, contemporary Christian rock band formed at the University of Mobile by Mike Weaver, Jay Weaver, Joe Shirk, and Jeremy Redmon, all students who had a passion for leading worship. In 2013, Brian Beihl joined the group as drummer.

Big Daddy Weave, now based in Nashville, Tennessee, has released nine albums with over 100 songs and traveled all over the world, spreading the freedom they found in Christ.

In addition, alumni, parents, faculty, staff, and students are invited to participate in more homecoming festivities throughout the weekend that include a disc golf tournament, soccer tailgate, and much more.

For more information about Homecoming Weekend Oct. 1-2 and to register for the concert and other alumni events, visit umobile.edu/homecoming.

About the University of Mobile

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered liberal arts and sciences institution with a vision of higher education for a higher purpose, founded to honor God by equipping students for their future professions through rigorous academic preparation and spiritual transformation. Core values are: Christ-Centered, Academically-Focused, Student-Devoted and Distinctively-Driven. The university offers on-campus and online bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in over 75 academic programs. Founded in 1961, the University of Mobile is affiliated with the Alabama Baptist State Convention and is located 10 miles north of Mobile, Alabama on a campus of over 880 acres.

For more information about the University of Mobile, visit the website at www.umobile.edu or call Enrollment Services at 1.800.WIN.RAMS or 251.442.2222.