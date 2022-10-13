University of Mobile Received Top Ranking for Alabama School of the Arts

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile received the top ranking in Alabama for its school of music, the Alabama School of the Arts, according to Niche.com.

The University of Mobile ranked first in Alabama and 63rd out of 276 colleges nationwide in the 2023 Best Colleges for Music in America ranking by Niche.com.

Niche includes data for 4,136 colleges nationwide. Niche ranked colleges throughout the United States in more 50 categories, then broke those rankings down by state and city.

The Best Colleges ranking is based on rigorous analysis of academic, admissions, financial and student life data from the U.S. Department of Education along with millions of reviews from students and alumni, according to Niche.

The Alabama School of the Arts is equipped to provide students with valuable, versatile, and creative professional training through a 21st-century course of study. ASOTA offers professional-level experience in performing arts, while intentionally cross-training in various styles, allowing students limitless possibilities upon graduation.

Alabama School of the Arts students who audition and enroll will receive scholarships. ASOTA scholarships also stack with academic scholarships prospective students may be eligible to receive. Students do not have to major in music to receive an audition scholarship.

Audition dates for 2022-2023 are Oct. 28, Nov. 18, Feb. 10, March 24 and April 14.

The Alabama School of the Arts invites prospective students to the 20th anniversary of Christmas Spectacular to see all that ASOTA has to offer. For more information as well as where to purchase tickets, please visit umobile.edu/christmas.

To learn more about the University of Mobile and Alabama School of the Arts, prospective families are invited to attend a UM Day or schedule a campus visit at umobile.edu/visit, or call Enrollment Services at 251.442.2222.

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered university with a vision of “Higher Education for a Higher Purpose,” founded to honor God by equipping students for their future professions in an environment where they are known.

