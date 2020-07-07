UM Announces Fall Schedule Change and COVID-19 Precautions

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile announced today that it will modify its fall 2020 academic schedule.

Classes will begin as scheduled on Monday, Aug.17, but all on-ground classes will end on Tuesday, Nov. 24. Faculty will have the option of giving an on-ground final exam during the last class meeting, or giving a final exam in an online format during Nov. 30 – Dec. 3. Clinical experiences and internships will follow their regular schedules.

Commencement ceremonies for the spring and fall 2020 graduating classes will be moved from Dec. 12 to Saturday, Dec. 5. Additionally, fall break, which was scheduled in October, has been cancelled. Monday, Nov. 23 and Tuesday, Nov. 24, which had been scheduled as part of Thanksgiving break, will now be used as class days.

According to university president Dr. Lonnie Burnett, these changes are made to ensure that most students will be off campus at a time when increased cases of COVID-19 might appear.

“As always, we are acting with an abundance of caution with the health and safety of our students and employees as our main concern,” Burnett said.

The university continues to plan for the resumption of on-ground instruction this fall along with open resident and dining halls. Current CDC and Alabama Department of Public Health guidelines are the basis for the university’s COVID-19 preparations.

“Our plans can become more or less restrictive based on the guidelines and orders that might be in effect when the fall semester begins,” Burnett said.

An overview of the current COVID-19 safety plan can be found on the university website at www.umobile.edu/coronavirus.

About the University of Mobile

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered liberal arts and sciences institution with a vision of higher education for a higher purpose, founded to honor God by equipping students for their future professions through rigorous academic preparation and spiritual transformation. Core values are: Christ-Centered, Academically-Focused, Student-Devoted and Distinctively-Driven. The university offers on-campus and online bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in over 75 academic programs. Founded in 1961, the University of Mobile is affiliated with the Alabama Baptist State Convention and is located 10 miles north of Mobile, Alabama on a campus of over 880 acres.

For more information about the University of Mobile, visit the website at www.umobile.edu or call Enrollment Services at 1.800.WIN.RAMS or 251.442.2222.