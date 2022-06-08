University of Mobile 2022-2023 UM Day Schedule and Scholarship Offer

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile has scheduled multiple “UM Day” events for 2022–2023 to give prospective students and parents a preview of life at the Christian university. They will learn about academic programs, financial aid and earn a $2,000 scholarship for visiting campus.

UM Days for the 2022-2023 academic year are:

Friday, Sept. 23, 2022

Monday, Oct. 10, 2022

Friday, Oct. 28, 2022

Friday, Nov. 18, 2022

Friday, Feb. 10, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023

To RSVP for a UM Day, please visit umobile.edu/umday or call 251.442.2222.

UM Days allow potential students to tour the University of Mobile campus, speak with professors, meet current students, work with financial aid and submit a free application.

Prospective traditional undergraduate students who attend a UM Day will also receive a $2,000 scholarship when they visit campus, apply and enroll.

Private and virtual tours can also be scheduled with a University of Mobile enrollment counselor. Students who attend a private visit will also receive a $2,000 scholarship when they enroll. For one-on-one tours, please visit umobile.edu/visit for more information.

About the University of Mobile

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered university offering on-campus and online bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in over 75 academic programs. Founded in 1961, the University of Mobile is affiliated with the Alabama Baptist State Convention and is located 10 miles north of Mobile, Alabama on a campus of over 880 acres.

For information about the University of Mobile, areas of study, admissions and more, visit umobile.edu, connect with UM on social media @univofmobile, or call Enrollment Services at 1.800.WIN.RAMS or 251.442.2222.