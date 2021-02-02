UM Offers In-Person Campus Visits for Prospective Students

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile is hosting in-person campus visit day events and private campus tours this spring, as high school students across the nation are making their college decision.

Prospective students and families can have a college visit experience that follows CDC guidelines and still allows students to set foot on campus for an in-person visit, instead of limiting students to virtual campus tours.

“We have been able to provide the full array of campus tours,” said Faith Baker, assistant director of admissions. “While some adjustments have been made to comply with state requirements and to give alternate options for our guests, this past year we have hosted families in all formats. Private individual family tours, traditional UM Days, and virtual campus visits have all been options.”

Private tours are available Mondays through Thursdays at 9:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. In-person UM Days are set for Feb. 5 and March 19. Upcoming virtual UM Days are Feb. 10 and March 25. Students who attend a UM Day or campus tour, apply and enroll may earn a $2,000 visit scholarship.

RSVP for private tours, UM Days and virtual UM Days at umobile.edu/visit. For more information or to speak with an admissions counselor, call 251.442.2222.

Hali Givens, assistant vice president for enrollment, said students attending a UM Day will hear from UM President Lonnie Burnett and a panel of current students during an opening session, then tour campus in small groups led by UM Ambassadors. They will meet with their academic area of interest and meet faculty.

Givens said there are some differences in current campus visits compared to pre-pandemic visits. The opening session is set up to accommodate social distancing guidelines. UM has reduced the number of guests who can attend UM Days. Masks are required, and all guests are symptom checked and temperature checked. Instead of seeing dorm rooms of current students, visitors tour dorm show rooms.

Spring is a traditional time for high school juniors and seniors to visit college campuses, which can be a deciding factor as students consider where to spend their college years, according to Baker.

“The thing to remember when choosing a school is the next four-plus years of development are very intense ones. A lot of times, college is the place spouses are found, some of the most influential friendships are formed, and values and beliefs are solidified,” Baker said.

“Because of the significance in this stage of life, finding a school that feels like home and encourages positive growth is an extremely important decision. Ask the questions that matter to you and your family the most. Whichever way the decision is made, one thing is certain, the chosen school will send ripple effects through the rest of the student’s life.”

