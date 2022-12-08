UM Partners with Strength to Stand Ministry to Award Scholarships

MOBILE, Ala. – Thousands of students from sixth grade through college will gather in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, starting in December 2022 and January 2023 for an experience that will challenge them to go beyond the surface of casual Christianity and bring them into a lifetime commitment to Jesus Christ.

It is the Strength to Stand conference, a ministry of the Scott Dawson Evangelistic Association, and the University of Mobile is the exclusive university sponsor.

Juniors and seniors in high school who attend a Strength to Stand conference will have the opportunity to earn a $20,000 scholarship to the University of Mobile. Admissions counselors will be on hand to share information about the Christ-centered university and its more than 75 academic programs.

Learn more about the Strength to Stand Conference and evangelist Scott Dawson, who also serves as a member of the UM Board of Trustees, at strengthtostand.org.

See a video message from University of Mobile President Lonnie Burnett and Scott Dawson below.

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered university with a vision of "Higher Education for a Higher Purpose," founded to honor God by equipping students for their future professions in an environment where they are known.

About the University of Mobile

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered university offering on-campus and online bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in over 75 academic programs. Founded in 1961, the University of Mobile is affiliated with the Alabama Baptist State Convention and is located 10 miles north of Mobile, Alabama on a campus of over 880 acres.

