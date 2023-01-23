UM Piano Fest Features Guest Artist Marian Lee Feb. 6-8

MOBILE, Ala. – The Alabama School of the Arts at the University of Mobile welcomes Dr. Marian Lee as guest artist for the sixth annual piano festival.

Lee is a professor of music and head of the piano department at St. Ambrose University in Davenport, IA. She will perform a guest artist recital as well as conduct a master class and a pedagogy workshop in UM’s Moorer Auditorium in Thomas T. Martin Hall.

The pedagogy workshop, “The Five Basic Motions of Piano Technique,” is set for Feb. 6 at 4:30 p.m. The guest artist recital will be held Feb. 7 at 7 p.m., and the master class will be on Feb. 8 at 3 p.m. All events are free and open to the public.

In her pedagogy workshop, Lee will introduce the five basic motions of piano technique that were introduced to her by her former Juilliard professor, Hungarian pianist György Sandor. After this workshop, pianists of all levels will be able to easily understand how to immediately decipher the motions needed in their playing by the visual cues in the score.

Lee made her New York City debut at Carnegie Hall’s Weill Recital Hall as winner of the Artists International Award and has appeared as soloist and with orchestra internationally.

She entered The Juilliard School as a scholarship student receiving a Bachelor of Music under the guidance of Gyorgy Sandor.

In 2012, Lee moved to Davenport, Iowa, where she is associate professor in piano and serves as head of the keyboard area at St. Ambrose University. As an active teacher and frequent adjudicator, Lee is a member of the Music Teachers National Association, National Federation of Music Teachers, the Iowa Music Teachers Association, Quad City Music Teachers Association, and was past president of the Delaware Music Teachers Association.

She has also held master classes in Hong Kong, Delaware, Louisiana, Alabama, Florida, Illinois and Iowa and has the distinct honor of being the first female solo pianist to perform on Iowa Public Radio’s Steinway Café, which is available to watch on YouTube.

Most recently, Lee was awarded the Baecke Grant for the Humanities and created two videos – one tutorial on the five basic motions of piano technique and another on a rare Pleyel double piano which is available to view on YouTube.

For more information, please visit umobile.edu/asota or call the Alabama School of the Arts at 251.442.2383.

