UM Presents Shane & Shane in Free UM Day Concert

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile is excited to welcome contemporary worship band Shane & Shane for a free concert open to the community and prospective students. The concert will also be the final event of UM Day on Feb. 10, where prospective students and their families are invited to experience the University of Mobile.

UM Day begins at 12:30 p.m. with a variety of events and tours. Then, prospective students and families can celebrate the day at UM with a free praise and worship concert. This concert will be held Feb. 10 at 6 p.m. on the Great Commission Lawn. The Shane & Shane concert is free and open to the public. Bring lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy the concert beneath the oaks.

There is still time to RSVP for the Feb. 10 UM Day. For more information and to register to attend the visit day, go to umobile.edu/umday.

During UM Day, prospective families will see classrooms and dormitories, tour campus, meet faculty, learn about financial aid, and earn a scholarship. Every student who visits campus during UM Day, applies and later enrolls can receive a $2,000 scholarship. A $2,000 UM Day scholarship is also available for prospective students who schedule a private campus visit, apply and enroll.

Shane & Shane is a Texas-based contemporary worship music band known for acoustic praise and worship music. In 2002, the band released their first album, Psalms. The duo has continued to release albums, including their newest album, Psalms, Hymns, and Spiritual Songs, Vol. 1.

In 2014, Shane & Shane launched a project, “The Worship Initiative,” a paid membership website with instructional videos and chord charts for popular worship songs.

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered university with a vision of “Higher Education for a Higher Purpose,” founded to honor God by equipping students for their future professions in an environment where they are known.

