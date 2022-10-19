UM Receives Top 5 Ranking in Alabama for Psychology

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile received a Top 5 ranking in Alabama for psychology, according to Niche.com, the well-known ranking and review site.

The University of Mobile was ranked #4 out of 17 in the 2023 Best Colleges for Psychology in Alabama ranking by Niche.

Niche includes data for 4,136 colleges nationwide. Niche ranked colleges throughout the United States in more than 50 categories, then broke those rankings down by state and city.

The Best Colleges ranking is based on rigorous analysis of academic, admissions, financial and student life data from the U.S. Department of Education along with millions of reviews from students and alumni, according to Niche.

Whether it be a business major or an education major, there is something interesting in psychology for everyone.

Dr. Kelley Wilson, assistant professor of psychology at the University of Mobile, says, “Psychology is such a broad field. While most individuals typically think of the counseling professions when they think of psychology, we really do so much more.”

At the University of Mobile, the central theme in the psychology courses is understanding the human mind and behavior, which can really be applied to a wide variety of fields. Many UM graduates enter graduate programs in counseling-related fields, while others go on to pursue careers in non-profit organizations, religious organizations, or even human resources.

To learn more about the University of Mobile and a psychology degree, prospective families are invited to attend a UM Day or schedule a campus visit at umobile.edu/visit, or call Enrollment Services at 251.442.2222.

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered university with a vision of “Higher Education for a Higher Purpose,” founded to honor God by equipping students for their future professions in an environment where they are known.

