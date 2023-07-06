University of Mobile Announces Dean’s List for Spring 2023

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile is proud to announce the Dean’s List for the spring semester of 2023. The Dean’s List consists of students who received a 3.50 GPA or higher with at least 12 credit hours. The students who received this honor are listed below.

Aspen Adams

Layton Adams

Gabrielle Adams

Emily Adkinson

Tiffany Aikens

Karli Alaniz

Lillimae Allen

Callie Allen

Miguel-Abdiel Alonzo

Abigail Anderson

Bryson Anderson

Moses Angulo

Haley Baggette

Hanna Barnett

Jaylin Baxley

Christopher Beaver

Randi Becton

Tatum Beech

AnnaKatherine Bell

Ian Blair

Jesse Blow

Abigail Booker

Kayleigh Bosarge

Mallory Botos

Carleigh Bowden

Taylor Boyington

Josie Braly

Sarah Bransom

Amanda Bream

Aryany Breek

Matthew Brooks

Zachary Brown

Moira Buck

Grace Burchell

Cheyanne Burge

Kayley Burgess

John Butler

Georgette Byrd

Jonathan Byrd

Anna Carlock

Jessica Carr

Lily Caswell

Jared Cauley

Hunter Chapuis

Autumn Chestang

Mattie Chestang

Sushma Chhun

Devin Christopher

Brady Clarke

Cynthia Clement

Jessica Clements

Annalaura Colbert

Madison Cooley

Emory Cooper

Kaylee Creekmore

Brianna Crim

Caidyn Crowder

Emma Dalgety

Lauren Day

Ryan Dearmon

Erin Degruise

Daniel Demarra

Alainah Diaz

Lilie Dickerson

Daniel Doherty

Tayler Drinkard

Abby Eddins

Hannah Edge

MacKensey Edmond

Shawnessy Edwards

Christopher Erskine

Nicole Everman

Robert Ewing

Tatiana Finan

Leonardo Fiorotti Da Silva

Alyssa Flowers

Taylor Fowler

Caroline Frye

Savanna Fuchsberger

Annya Garcia

Brooke Gattenio

Trashinda Gavin

Anna Geter

Collin Gibbons

Hannah Goodman

Madelyn Gortemoller

Cody Green

Taylor Greene

Bryleigh Greene

Rachael Gregson

Tyler Grondin

Katie Grubbs

Shaila Gupte

Yonan Hanna

Avery Harrell

Joshua Harris

Will Harris

Taylor Harris

Zacharia Hasler

Lavy Hawthorne-Abrams

Tiffany Head

Emalyn Heathershaw

John Hedden

Ellisse Herrera

Clara Hicks

Nathan Higginson

Rebecca Hii

Dustin Hill

Nicholas Holley

Andrew Hooper

Christle Howard

Morgan Howard

Allyson Hunter

Olivia Hurley

Brooke Hutcheson

Thomas Hyer

Ruth Idemudia

Latavia Jack

MacKenzie Jackson

Casidy James

Rider Jernigan

Camden Jewell

Olivia Jimmerson

Morgan Johns

Courtney Johnson

Justin Johnson

Kevin Johnson

Michaella Johnson

Jamie Johnson

Kayla Johnston

Tabitha Jordan

Spencer Jordan

Katelyn Karcher

David Kelley

Maloree Kendrick

Aleah Kennedy

Sarah Koepplinger

Kaden Kugler

Adele Kuhn

Erin Laffitte

Alexis Lambert

Zachary Landrum

Lillie Lanham

Nathaniel Larkin

Karen Lathan

Raegan Latiolais

Reagan Lentz

Chamberlyn Lentz

Jessef Leslie

Hadley Little

Aaliyah Locke

Samuel Lockett

Guilherme Lopes

Mary Luker

Hannah Mabry

Samuel Malone

Ayanna Malone

Emily Martin

Jocelyn Martin

Lais Tammy Masuda

Kathleen McCarthy

Jessica McCovery-Williams

Christopher McKenna

Travis McKenzie

Abbie McLaney

Henrique Mendes

Amy Milam

Reece Miles

Madelyne Miller

Megan Minshew

Jaylee Miracle

Logan Mitchell

Mason Moak

Marlee Montalvo

Jordan Moon

Ethan Morton

Hailey Moss

Trenton Moye

Katie Murphree

Kelly Murphree

Genevieve Myles

Jordyn Myles

James Naman

Andrew Naugher

Kayleigh Nelson

Jonah Nelson

Selah Ohman

Joao Okano

Jammie Oliver

Caraline Olson

Jessidey Orso

Emily Osborne

Emily Otts

Landon Owen

Tyler Paraz

Jessica Parker

Erin Parker

Bridgette Parsons

Matthew Payne

Brenden Pearson

Gabriel Perkins

Emaleigh Poiroux

Danielle Pote

Allison Preator

Kayla Prieto

Joseph Quinn

Olivia Quiroz

Allison Ramey

Rebekah Ramirez

Rebecca Reed

Joevonie Reid

Kylie Rester

Maria Reynaldo Toledo

Nathaniel Reynolds

Hannah Rigby

Kayla Ritchie

Jamecia Robbins

Madilyn Robertson

Joi Robinson

Lauren Routledge

Clayton Russell

Martionna Salinas

Randall Salle

Steven Sandlin

Rachel Sanford

Kaylie Sayasane

Lyndsey Scoper

Meagan Sellers

Emily Sharpe

Riley Shearon

Ronald Simpkins

Breighanne Singleton

Madison Smith

Jodell Smith

Deliyah Smith

Nicholas Spears

Spencer St. Cyr

Lauren Stanford

Asya Stanislaus

Tyson Stanley

Levi Starkey

Ashlyn Stewart

Lyla Kae Stokes

Bryant Story

Isabella Stracener

Claire Strong

Jailyn Swink

Ford Taylor

Samantha Tedder

Alesha Temple

Connor Thomas

Megan Thomas

Emily Thullesen

Emma Todd

Joshua Trimble

Terrance Trussell

Brooke Turner

Lisa Vail

Morgan Varnadore

Jackson Verkouille

Taidi Vielza

Lauren Wallace

Paulette Wallace

Hannah Victoria Walters

Jordan Ward

Joshua Warren

Carli Watkins

Sara Wheeler

Danny Wheidi

Leanne White

MacKenzie White

Thomas Wilcox

Sable Williams

Kaylee Williams

Joy Wilson

Haileigh Wolfe

Claire Wood

Jaylyn Woodruff

Emily Wrenn

Hayley Wright

Jacob Wright

Kyler Wright

Hallie Wriley

Carlee Wyatt

Jakayla Young

Dorothy Zimmer

About the University of Mobile

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered university offering on-campus and online associate’s, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in over 75 academic programs. Founded in 1961, the University of Mobile is affiliated with the Alabama Baptist State Convention and is located 10 miles north of Mobile, Alabama on a campus of over 880 acres.

For information about the University of Mobile, areas of study, admissions and more, visit umobile.edu, connect with UM on social media @univofmobile, or call Enrollment Services at 1.800.WIN.RAMS or 251.442.2222.