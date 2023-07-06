Weaver Hall

University of Mobile Announces Dean’s List for Spring 2023

Molly Grace Watkins News

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile is proud to announce the Dean’s List for the spring semester of 2023. The Dean’s List consists of students who received a 3.50 GPA or higher with at least 12 credit hours. The students who received this honor are listed below.

Aspen Adams

Layton Adams                                                                                                  

Gabrielle Adams                                                                                              

Emily Adkinson                                                                                                

Tiffany Aikens                                                                                                  

Karli Alaniz                                                                                                     

Lillimae Allen                                                                                                   

Callie Allen                                                                                                      

Miguel-Abdiel Alonzo                                                                                      

Abigail Anderson                                                                                             

Bryson Anderson                                                                                             

Moses Angulo                                                                                                  

Haley Baggette                                                                                                 

Hanna Barnett                                                                                                 

Jaylin Baxley                                                                                                    

Christopher Beaver                                                                                          

Randi Becton                                                                                                   

Tatum Beech                                                                                                   

AnnaKatherine Bell                                                                                         

Ian Blair                                                                                                           

Jesse Blow                                                                                                         

Abigail Booker                                                                                                 

Kayleigh Bosarge                                                                                             

Mallory Botos                                                                                                   

Carleigh Bowden                                                                                             

Taylor Boyington                                                                                             

Josie Braly                                                                                                        

Sarah Bransom                                                                                                

Amanda Bream                                                                                                

Aryany Breek                                                                                                   

Matthew Brooks                                                                                               

Zachary Brown                                                                                                

Moira Buck                                                                                                      

Grace Burchell                                                                                                 

Cheyanne Burge                                                                                              

Kayley Burgess                                                                                                 

John Butler                                                                                                       

Georgette Byrd                                                                                                

Jonathan Byrd                                                                                                  

Anna Carlock                                                                                                   

Jessica Carr                                                                                                      

Lily Caswell                                                                                                      

Jared Cauley                                                                                                    

Hunter Chapuis                                                                                               

Autumn Chestang                                                                                            

Mattie Chestang                                                                                              

Sushma Chhun                                                                                                

Devin Christopher                                                                                           

Brady Clarke                                                                                                    

Cynthia Clement                                                                                             

Jessica Clements                                                                                               

Annalaura Colbert                                                                                           

Madison Cooley                                                                                               

Emory Cooper                                                                                                 

Kaylee Creekmore                                                                                           

Brianna Crim                                                                                                   

Caidyn Crowder                                                                                              

Emma Dalgety                                                                                                 

Lauren Day                                                                                                      

Ryan Dearmon                                                                                                

Erin Degruise                                                                                                   

Daniel Demarra                                                                                               

Alainah Diaz                                                                                                    

Lilie Dickerson                                                                                                 

Daniel Doherty                                                                                                

Tayler Drinkard                                                                                               

Abby Eddins                                                                                                    

Hannah Edge                                                                                                   

MacKensey Edmond                                                                                       

Shawnessy Edwards                                                                                         

Christopher Erskine                                                                                         

Nicole Everman                                                                                               

Robert Ewing                                                                                                   

Tatiana Finan                                                                                                  

Leonardo Fiorotti Da Silva                                                                              

Alyssa Flowers                                                                                                  

Taylor Fowler                                                                                                  

Caroline Frye                                                                                                   

Savanna Fuchsberger                                                                                       

Annya Garcia                                                                                                   

Brooke Gattenio                                                                                               

Trashinda Gavin                                                                                              

Anna Geter                                                                                                      

Collin Gibbons                                                                                                 

Hannah Goodman                                                                                           

Madelyn Gortemoller                                                                                      

Cody Green                                                                                                     

Taylor Greene                                                                                                 

Bryleigh Greene                                                                                               

Rachael Gregson                                                                                             

Tyler Grondin                                                                                                  

Katie Grubbs                                                                                                   

Shaila Gupte                                                                                                    

Yonan Hanna                                                                                                  

Avery Harrell                                                                                                   

Joshua Harris                                                                                                   

Will Harris                                                                                                       

Taylor Harris                                                                                                   

Zacharia Hasler                                                                                               

Lavy Hawthorne-Abrams                                                                                

Tiffany Head                                                                                                    

Emalyn Heathershaw                                                                                      

John Hedden                                                                                                    

Ellisse Herrera                                                                                                 

Clara Hicks                                                                                                      

Nathan Higginson                                                                                            

Rebecca Hii                                                                                                     

Dustin Hill                                                                                                       

Nicholas Holley                                                                                                

Andrew Hooper                                                                                               

Christle Howard                                                                                              

Morgan Howard                                                                                              

Allyson Hunter                                                                                                 

Olivia Hurley                                                                                                   

Brooke Hutcheson                                                                                           

Thomas Hyer                                                                                                   

Ruth Idemudia                                                                                                 

Latavia Jack                                                                                                     

MacKenzie Jackson                                                                                         

Casidy James                                                                                                    

Rider Jernigan                                                                                                 

Camden Jewell                                                                                                 

Olivia Jimmerson                                                                                             

Morgan Johns                                                                                                  

Courtney Johnson                                                                                            

Justin Johnson                                                                                                  

Kevin Johnson                                                                                                 

Michaella Johnson                                                                                           

Jamie Johnson                                                                                                  

Kayla Johnston                                                                                                

Tabitha Jordan                                                                                                

Spencer Jordan                                                                                                

Katelyn Karcher                                                                                              

David Kelley                                                                                                    

Maloree Kendrick                                                                                            

Aleah Kennedy                                                                                                

Sarah Koepplinger                                                                                           

Kaden Kugler                                                                                                  

Adele Kuhn                                                                                                      

Erin Laffitte                                                                                                      

Alexis Lambert                                                                                                 

Zachary Landrum                                                                                            

Lillie Lanham                                                                                                   

Nathaniel Larkin                                                                                              

Karen Lathan                                                                                                  

Raegan Latiolais                                                                                              

Reagan Lentz

Chamberlyn Lentz                                                                                           

Jessef Leslie                                                                                                      

Hadley Little                                                                                                    

Aaliyah Locke                                                                                                  

Samuel Lockett                                                                                                

Guilherme Lopes                                                                                             

Mary Luker                                                                                                      

Hannah Mabry                                                                                                

Samuel Malone                                                                                                

Ayanna Malone                                                                                               

Emily Martin                                                                                                   

Jocelyn Martin                                                                                                 

Lais Tammy Masuda

Kathleen McCarthy                                                                                         

Jessica McCovery-Williams                                                                             

Christopher McKenna                                                                                    

Travis McKenzie                                                                                             

Abbie McLaney                                                                                               

Henrique Mendes                                                                                            

Amy Milam                                                                                                      

Reece Miles                                                                                                      

Madelyne Miller                                                                                              

Megan Minshew                                                                                              

Jaylee Miracle                                                                                                  

Logan Mitchell                                                                                                 

Mason Moak                                                                                                    

Marlee Montalvo                                                                                             

Jordan Moon                                                                                                   

Ethan Morton                                                                                                  

Hailey Moss                                                                                                     

Trenton Moye                                                                                                  

Katie Murphree                                                                                               

Kelly Murphree                                                                                               

Genevieve Myles                                                                                              

Jordyn Myles                                                                                                    

James Naman                                                                                                   

Andrew Naugher                                                                                             

Kayleigh Nelson                                                                                               

Jonah Nelson                                                                                                    

Selah Ohman                                                                                                   

Joao Okano                                                                                                      

Jammie Oliver                                                                                                  

Caraline Olson                                                                                                 

Jessidey Orso                                                                                                    

Emily Osborne                                                                                                 

Emily Otts                                                                                                        

Landon Owen                                                                                                  

Tyler Paraz                                                                                                      

Jessica Parker                                                                                                   

Erin Parker                                                                                                       

Bridgette Parsons                                                                                             

Matthew Payne                                                                                                

Brenden Pearson                                                                                              

Gabriel Perkins                                                                                                

Emaleigh Poiroux                                                                                            

Danielle Pote                                                                                                    

Allison Preator                                                                                                 

Kayla Prieto                                                                                                     

Joseph Quinn                                                                                                   

Olivia Quiroz                                                                                                   

Allison Ramey                                                                                                  

Rebekah Ramirez                                                                                            

Rebecca Reed                                                                                                  

Joevonie Reid                                                                                                   

Kylie Rester                                                                                                     

Maria Reynaldo Toledo                                                                                  

Nathaniel Reynolds                                                                                         

Hannah Rigby                                                                                                 

Kayla Ritchie                                                                                                   

Jamecia Robbins                                                                                              

Madilyn Robertson                                                                                          

Joi Robinson                                                                                                    

Lauren Routledge                                                                                            

Clayton Russell                                                                                                

Martionna Salinas                                                                                            

Randall Salle                                                                                                    

Steven Sandlin                                                                                                 

Rachel Sanford                                                                                                

Kaylie Sayasane                                                                                               

Lyndsey Scoper                                                                                                

Meagan Sellers                                                                                                 

Emily Sharpe                                                                                                   

Riley Shearon                                                                                                  

Ronald Simpkins                                                                                              

Breighanne Singleton                                                                                       

Madison Smith                                                                                                

Jodell Smith                                                                                                     

Deliyah Smith                                                                                                  

Nicholas Spears                                                                                                

Spencer St. Cyr                                                                                                

Lauren Stanford                                                                                               

Asya Stanislaus                                                                                                 

Tyson Stanley                                                                                                  

Levi Starkey                                                                                                     

Ashlyn Stewart                                                                                                 

Lyla Kae Stokes                                                                                               

Bryant Story                                                                                                     

Isabella Stracener                                                                                             

Claire Strong                                                                                                    

Jailyn Swink                                                                                                     

Ford Taylor                                                                                                      

Samantha Tedder                                                                                            

Alesha Temple                                                                                                 

Connor Thomas                                                                                              

Megan Thomas                                                                                                

Emily Thullesen                                                                                               

Emma Todd                                                                                                     

Joshua Trimble                                                                                                

Terrance Trussell                                                                                             

Brooke Turner                                                                                                 

Lisa Vail                                                                                                           

Morgan Varnadore                                                                                          

Jackson Verkouille                                                                                           

Taidi Vielza                                                                                                     

Lauren Wallace                                                                                                

Paulette Wallace                                                                                              

Hannah Victoria Walters                                                                                

Jordan Ward                                                                                                    

Joshua Warren                                                                                                 

Carli Watkins                                                                                                   

Sara Wheeler                                                                                                   

Danny Wheidi                                                                                                  

Leanne White                                                                                                  

MacKenzie White                                                                                            

Thomas Wilcox                                                                                                

Sable Williams                                                                                                 

Kaylee Williams                                                                                               

Joy Wilson                                                                                                        

Haileigh Wolfe                                                                                                 

Claire Wood                                                                                                    

Jaylyn Woodruff                                                                                               

Emily Wrenn                                                                                                    

Hayley Wright                                                                                                 

Jacob Wright                                                                                                    

Kyler Wright                                                                                                    

Hallie Wriley                                                                                                    

Carlee Wyatt                                                                                                    

Jakayla Young                                                                                                  

Dorothy Zimmer                                                                                             

About the University of Mobile

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered university offering on-campus and online associate’s, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in over 75 academic programs. Founded in 1961, the University of Mobile is affiliated with the Alabama Baptist State Convention and is located 10 miles north of Mobile, Alabama on a campus of over 880 acres.

For information about the University of Mobile, areas of study, admissions and more, visit umobile.edu, connect with UM on social media @univofmobile, or call Enrollment Services at 1.800.WIN.RAMS or 251.442.2222.

About the Author

Molly Grace Watkins

Molly Grace Watkins is the Content Creator for the Office for Marketing and Public Relations at the University of Mobile. She is a full-time student in the College of Arts and Sciences, where she is pursuing a degree in Communication with a concentration in Journalism and Broadcasting. A published author, Molly Grace loves writing and being in front of the camera. She is an active member and volunteer at Cottage Hill Baptist Church. She also enjoys listening to music, going on long walks and driving her friends around in her blue MINI Cooper.