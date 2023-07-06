University of Mobile Announces Dean’s List for Spring 2023

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile is proud to announce the Dean’s List for the spring semester of 2023. The Dean’s List consists of students who received a 3.50 GPA or higher with at least 12 credit hours. The students who received this honor are listed below.
Aspen Adams
Layton Adams
Gabrielle Adams
Emily Adkinson
Tiffany Aikens
Karli Alaniz
Lillimae Allen
Callie Allen
Miguel-Abdiel Alonzo
Abigail Anderson
Bryson Anderson
Moses Angulo
Haley Baggette
Hanna Barnett
Jaylin Baxley
Christopher Beaver
Randi Becton
Tatum Beech
AnnaKatherine Bell
Ian Blair
Jesse Blow
Abigail Booker
Kayleigh Bosarge
Mallory Botos
Carleigh Bowden
Taylor Boyington
Josie Braly
Sarah Bransom
Amanda Bream
Aryany Breek
Matthew Brooks
Zachary Brown
Moira Buck
Grace Burchell
Cheyanne Burge
Kayley Burgess
John Butler
Georgette Byrd
Jonathan Byrd
Anna Carlock
Jessica Carr
Lily Caswell
Jared Cauley
Hunter Chapuis
Autumn Chestang
Mattie Chestang
Sushma Chhun
Devin Christopher
Brady Clarke
Cynthia Clement
Jessica Clements
Annalaura Colbert
Madison Cooley
Emory Cooper
Kaylee Creekmore
Brianna Crim
Caidyn Crowder
Emma Dalgety
Lauren Day
Ryan Dearmon
Erin Degruise
Daniel Demarra
Alainah Diaz
Lilie Dickerson
Daniel Doherty
Tayler Drinkard
Abby Eddins
Hannah Edge
MacKensey Edmond
Shawnessy Edwards
Christopher Erskine
Nicole Everman
Robert Ewing
Tatiana Finan
Leonardo Fiorotti Da Silva
Alyssa Flowers
Taylor Fowler
Caroline Frye
Savanna Fuchsberger
Annya Garcia
Brooke Gattenio
Trashinda Gavin
Anna Geter
Collin Gibbons
Hannah Goodman
Madelyn Gortemoller
Cody Green
Taylor Greene
Bryleigh Greene
Rachael Gregson
Tyler Grondin
Katie Grubbs
Shaila Gupte
Yonan Hanna
Avery Harrell
Joshua Harris
Will Harris
Taylor Harris
Zacharia Hasler
Lavy Hawthorne-Abrams
Tiffany Head
Emalyn Heathershaw
John Hedden
Ellisse Herrera
Clara Hicks
Nathan Higginson
Rebecca Hii
Dustin Hill
Nicholas Holley
Andrew Hooper
Christle Howard
Morgan Howard
Allyson Hunter
Olivia Hurley
Brooke Hutcheson
Thomas Hyer
Ruth Idemudia
Latavia Jack
MacKenzie Jackson
Casidy James
Rider Jernigan
Camden Jewell
Olivia Jimmerson
Morgan Johns
Courtney Johnson
Justin Johnson
Kevin Johnson
Michaella Johnson
Jamie Johnson
Kayla Johnston
Tabitha Jordan
Spencer Jordan
Katelyn Karcher
David Kelley
Maloree Kendrick
Aleah Kennedy
Sarah Koepplinger
Kaden Kugler
Adele Kuhn
Erin Laffitte
Alexis Lambert
Zachary Landrum
Lillie Lanham
Nathaniel Larkin
Karen Lathan
Raegan Latiolais
Reagan Lentz
Chamberlyn Lentz
Jessef Leslie
Hadley Little
Aaliyah Locke
Samuel Lockett
Guilherme Lopes
Mary Luker
Hannah Mabry
Samuel Malone
Ayanna Malone
Emily Martin
Jocelyn Martin
Lais Tammy Masuda
Kathleen McCarthy
Jessica McCovery-Williams
Christopher McKenna
Travis McKenzie
Abbie McLaney
Henrique Mendes
Amy Milam
Reece Miles
Madelyne Miller
Megan Minshew
Jaylee Miracle
Logan Mitchell
Mason Moak
Marlee Montalvo
Jordan Moon
Ethan Morton
Hailey Moss
Trenton Moye
Katie Murphree
Kelly Murphree
Genevieve Myles
Jordyn Myles
James Naman
Andrew Naugher
Kayleigh Nelson
Jonah Nelson
Selah Ohman
Joao Okano
Jammie Oliver
Caraline Olson
Jessidey Orso
Emily Osborne
Emily Otts
Landon Owen
Tyler Paraz
Jessica Parker
Erin Parker
Bridgette Parsons
Matthew Payne
Brenden Pearson
Gabriel Perkins
Emaleigh Poiroux
Danielle Pote
Allison Preator
Kayla Prieto
Joseph Quinn
Olivia Quiroz
Allison Ramey
Rebekah Ramirez
Rebecca Reed
Joevonie Reid
Kylie Rester
Maria Reynaldo Toledo
Nathaniel Reynolds
Hannah Rigby
Kayla Ritchie
Jamecia Robbins
Madilyn Robertson
Joi Robinson
Lauren Routledge
Clayton Russell
Martionna Salinas
Randall Salle
Steven Sandlin
Rachel Sanford
Kaylie Sayasane
Lyndsey Scoper
Meagan Sellers
Emily Sharpe
Riley Shearon
Ronald Simpkins
Breighanne Singleton
Madison Smith
Jodell Smith
Deliyah Smith
Nicholas Spears
Spencer St. Cyr
Lauren Stanford
Asya Stanislaus
Tyson Stanley
Levi Starkey
Ashlyn Stewart
Lyla Kae Stokes
Bryant Story
Isabella Stracener
Claire Strong
Jailyn Swink
Ford Taylor
Samantha Tedder
Alesha Temple
Connor Thomas
Megan Thomas
Emily Thullesen
Emma Todd
Joshua Trimble
Terrance Trussell
Brooke Turner
Lisa Vail
Morgan Varnadore
Jackson Verkouille
Taidi Vielza
Lauren Wallace
Paulette Wallace
Hannah Victoria Walters
Jordan Ward
Joshua Warren
Carli Watkins
Sara Wheeler
Danny Wheidi
Leanne White
MacKenzie White
Thomas Wilcox
Sable Williams
Kaylee Williams
Joy Wilson
Haileigh Wolfe
Claire Wood
Jaylyn Woodruff
Emily Wrenn
Hayley Wright
Jacob Wright
Kyler Wright
Hallie Wriley
Carlee Wyatt
Jakayla Young
Dorothy Zimmer
About the University of Mobile
The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered university offering on-campus and online associate’s, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in over 75 academic programs. Founded in 1961, the University of Mobile is affiliated with the Alabama Baptist State Convention and is located 10 miles north of Mobile, Alabama on a campus of over 880 acres.
For information about the University of Mobile, areas of study, admissions and more, visit umobile.edu, connect with UM on social media @univofmobile, or call Enrollment Services at 1.800.WIN.RAMS or 251.442.2222.