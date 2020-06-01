MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile announces faculty and staff transitions within the School of Education, Office for Academic Affairs, and College of Arts and Sciences.

Dr. Debra Chancey has been named dean of the School of Education. Previously, Chancey served as assistant vice president for accreditation in the Office for Academic Affairs and as a SACSCOC liaison, director of institutional effectiveness and assistant professor in the School of Education. Chancey received a Bachelor of Arts in elementary education, English and business administration at UM. She went on to receive her Master of Arts in elementary education from UM. She earned her educational leadership and supervision certification for preschool through 12th grade from the University of South Alabama. Lastly, she received a Doctor of Education in educational leadership from the University of South Alabama.

Dr. Pamela Buchanan-Miller has been named assistant vice president for academic administration. Previously, Miller served the university in a number of roles focused on online and adult programs and has been involved in the university’s accreditation processes. Miller holds a Bachelor of Arts in journalism and a Master of Arts in English from Southwest Texas State University. She also earned her Doctor of Philosophy in instructional development and design from the University of South Alabama.

Dr. Matthew Downs has been named dean of the College of Arts and Sciences. Downs also holds the rank of professor of history. Previously, Downs served as an assistant professor of history, chair of the Department of Social and Behavioral Sciences, and associate dean of the College of Arts and Sciences. Downs graduated from Birmingham-Southern College with a Bachelor of Arts in history. He earned his Master of Arts and Doctor of Philosophy in history from the University of Alabama

