University of Mobile Announces President’s List for Fall 2021 Semester

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile announced the President’s List for Fall Semester 2021. Students who have earned a GPA of 4.0 while enrolled in at least 15 semester hours of coursework for the academic period qualify for the President’s List.

Those students, listed by their hometowns are:

Abbeville, SC – Rachel Fogle

Alabaster, AL – Randi Becton

Anniston, AL – Ashlyn Miller

Athens, AL – Bryley Clemmons

Axis, AL – Makenzie McDaniel

Bay Minette, AL – Amber Blackmon, Brendon Lanham, Chloe Buck

Belle Chasse, LA – Ethan Phan

Birmingham, AL – Molly Grace Watkins

Blackshear, GA – Camden Jewell

Buhl, AL – Joshua Porter

Calera, AL – Lauren Smith

Cameron, MO – David Beasley

Chelsea, AL – Sarah Warren

Chunchula, AL – Jackson Delaney

Citronelle, AL – Alexis Lambert, – Allison Ramey, Ayeshia Abraham, Faye Sherer

Clanton, AL – Elise Johnson

Clermont, FL – Holly Lewis

Coker, AL – Nathan McKnight

Creola, AL – Nina Carpenter

Cropwell, AL – Mary Luker

Daleville, AL – Jamie Peters

Daphne, AL – Ian Blair

Deatsville, AL – Carli Watkins

Decatur, AL – Kayla Wynn

Dothan, AL – Brenden Pearson, David Ledlow

Dover, FL – Erika West

Eight Mile, AL – Kevin Pettigrew, Marc Marquis, Victor Mitchell

Elberta, AL – Jaden Morace, Justin Johnson

Ellisville, MS – Erin Biglane

Evergreen, AL – Grace Whittington

Fairhope, AL – Eliza Colbert, Kaylin Sanders, Maggie Diehl, Michael Wenzel, Tessa Crane

FC, Germany – Sofija Hrovat

Florala, AL – Adam Bundy

Foley, AL – Morgan Franklin, Rebecca Belew

Freeport, FL – Rhiannon Combs

Gordo, AL – Morgan Patrick

Grand Bay, AL – Sarah Tyler, Stephen Davis

Guatemala, Guatemala – Maria Diaz Linde

Gulf Breeze, FL – Spencer St. Cyr

Gulfport, MS – Kristyn Hensley

Hartford, AL – Emily Otts

Havana, FL – Christopher Erskine

Headland, AL – Caroline Tucker

Herzogenaurach, Germany – Emily John

Huntsville, AL – Karlie Ruff

Irvington, AL – Anna Trinh, Sawanna Collier

Jesenice, Czech Republic – Tadeas Manas

Kenner, LA – Ethan Simmons

Lake Charles, LA – Carina Veillon

Lynn Haven, FL – Cooper Oman

Madison, MS – Kaelyn Haight, Mason Moak

Mcintosh, AL – Karly Weaver, Sydney Snow

Mobile, AL – Abigail Andrews, Alyssa Flowers, Annya Garcia, Ashlee Nettles, Ayanna Whittaker, Bethany Kilgore, Brinkley Hearn, Caitlin McRee, Emily Silbernagel, Harrison Puckett, Isabella Cameron, Jessica Parker, Jillian Lane, Kasey Kurisko, Lindsey Vise, Maddison Hill, Shaila Gupte, Spencer Jordan

Nashville, TN – Jessica Clements

Ocala, FL – Taylor Inmon

Ocean Springs, MS – Caroline Frye

Pearland, TX – Hailey Morgan

Pell City, AL – Katelyn Karcher

Pensacola, FL – Cheyanne Burge, Christopher-James Helt

Petersburg, TN – Benjamin Barnett

Phenix City, AL – Claudia Hall

Pinson, AL – Morgan Hill

Point Clear, AL – Shawnessy Edwards

Prattville, AL – Rose Wallace

Rainsville, AL – Emily Wrenn

Red Level, AL – Taylor Fowler

Saraland, AL – Delainy Cunningham, Hannah Kelly, Hope Mann, Lauren Day

Satsuma, AL – Ashton Holley, Ashtyn Cammon, Jackson Verkouille, Kimberly Foster, Madison McGuff, MarleeMontalvo

Semmes, AL – Anna Olsen, Savannah Vigor

Silverhill, AL – Abbie Hedden, John Hedden

Slidell, LA – Katie Grubbs

Spanish Fort, AL – Caroline Beech

St Augustine, FL – Jared Whittle

St. Elmo, AL – Kevin Richardson

Stapleton, AL – Anna Wiggins

Stow, MA – Caitlyn Sahlberg

Summerdale, AL – Joshua Harris

Talladega, AL – Abigale Bell, Thomas Wilcox

Tallahassee, FL – James Clark

Thomasville, AL – Brianna Crim, Moriah Nelson, William Mims

Tishomingo, MS – Jordan Crane

Van Wert, OH – Michaella Johnson

Wagarville, AL – Calee Tarver, Taylor Vice

Waveland, MS – Lauren Stanford

Wedowee, AL – Riley Shearon

Winfield, AL – Jayda Stinnett

Zapopan, Mexico – Alejandro Chumacero Navarro

