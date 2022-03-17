University of Mobile Announces President’s List for Fall 2021 Semester

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile announced the President’s List for Fall Semester 2021. Students who have earned a GPA of 4.0 while enrolled in at least 15 semester hours of coursework for the academic period qualify for the President’s List.
Those students, listed by their hometowns are:
Abbeville, SC – Rachel Fogle
Alabaster, AL – Randi Becton
Anniston, AL – Ashlyn Miller
Athens, AL – Bryley Clemmons
Axis, AL – Makenzie McDaniel
Bay Minette, AL – Amber Blackmon, Brendon Lanham, Chloe Buck
Belle Chasse, LA – Ethan Phan
Birmingham, AL – Molly Grace Watkins
Blackshear, GA – Camden Jewell
Buhl, AL – Joshua Porter
Calera, AL – Lauren Smith
Cameron, MO – David Beasley
Chelsea, AL – Sarah Warren
Chunchula, AL – Jackson Delaney
Citronelle, AL – Alexis Lambert, – Allison Ramey, Ayeshia Abraham, Faye Sherer
Clanton, AL – Elise Johnson
Clermont, FL – Holly Lewis
Coker, AL – Nathan McKnight
Creola, AL – Nina Carpenter
Cropwell, AL – Mary Luker
Daleville, AL – Jamie Peters
Daphne, AL – Ian Blair
Deatsville, AL – Carli Watkins
Decatur, AL – Kayla Wynn
Dothan, AL – Brenden Pearson, David Ledlow
Dover, FL – Erika West
Eight Mile, AL – Kevin Pettigrew, Marc Marquis, Victor Mitchell
Elberta, AL – Jaden Morace, Justin Johnson
Ellisville, MS – Erin Biglane
Evergreen, AL – Grace Whittington
Fairhope, AL – Eliza Colbert, Kaylin Sanders, Maggie Diehl, Michael Wenzel, Tessa Crane
FC, Germany – Sofija Hrovat
Florala, AL – Adam Bundy
Foley, AL – Morgan Franklin, Rebecca Belew
Freeport, FL – Rhiannon Combs
Gordo, AL – Morgan Patrick
Grand Bay, AL – Sarah Tyler, Stephen Davis
Guatemala, Guatemala – Maria Diaz Linde
Gulf Breeze, FL – Spencer St. Cyr
Gulfport, MS – Kristyn Hensley
Hartford, AL – Emily Otts
Havana, FL – Christopher Erskine
Headland, AL – Caroline Tucker
Herzogenaurach, Germany – Emily John
Huntsville, AL – Karlie Ruff
Irvington, AL – Anna Trinh, Sawanna Collier
Jesenice, Czech Republic – Tadeas Manas
Kenner, LA – Ethan Simmons
Lake Charles, LA – Carina Veillon
Lynn Haven, FL – Cooper Oman
Madison, MS – Kaelyn Haight, Mason Moak
Mcintosh, AL – Karly Weaver, Sydney Snow
Mobile, AL – Abigail Andrews, Alyssa Flowers, Annya Garcia, Ashlee Nettles, Ayanna Whittaker, Bethany Kilgore, Brinkley Hearn, Caitlin McRee, Emily Silbernagel, Harrison Puckett, Isabella Cameron, Jessica Parker, Jillian Lane, Kasey Kurisko, Lindsey Vise, Maddison Hill, Shaila Gupte, Spencer Jordan
Nashville, TN – Jessica Clements
Ocala, FL – Taylor Inmon
Ocean Springs, MS – Caroline Frye
Pearland, TX – Hailey Morgan
Pell City, AL – Katelyn Karcher
Pensacola, FL – Cheyanne Burge, Christopher-James Helt
Petersburg, TN – Benjamin Barnett
Phenix City, AL – Claudia Hall
Pinson, AL – Morgan Hill
Point Clear, AL – Shawnessy Edwards
Prattville, AL – Rose Wallace
Rainsville, AL – Emily Wrenn
Red Level, AL – Taylor Fowler
Saraland, AL – Delainy Cunningham, Hannah Kelly, Hope Mann, Lauren Day
Satsuma, AL – Ashton Holley, Ashtyn Cammon, Jackson Verkouille, Kimberly Foster, Madison McGuff, MarleeMontalvo
Semmes, AL – Anna Olsen, Savannah Vigor
Silverhill, AL – Abbie Hedden, John Hedden
Slidell, LA – Katie Grubbs
Spanish Fort, AL – Caroline Beech
St Augustine, FL – Jared Whittle
St. Elmo, AL – Kevin Richardson
Stapleton, AL – Anna Wiggins
Stow, MA – Caitlyn Sahlberg
Summerdale, AL – Joshua Harris
Talladega, AL – Abigale Bell, Thomas Wilcox
Tallahassee, FL – James Clark
Thomasville, AL – Brianna Crim, Moriah Nelson, William Mims
Tishomingo, MS – Jordan Crane
Van Wert, OH – Michaella Johnson
Wagarville, AL – Calee Tarver, Taylor Vice
Waveland, MS – Lauren Stanford
Wedowee, AL – Riley Shearon
Winfield, AL – Jayda Stinnett
Zapopan, Mexico – Alejandro Chumacero Navarro
The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered university with a vision of “Higher Education for a Higher Purpose,” founded to honor God by equipping students for their future professions in an environment where they are known.
