University of Mobile Announces President’s List For Spring 2021

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile is proud to announce the President’s List for the spring semester of 2021. The President’s List consists of students who received a 4.0 GPA with at least 15 credit hours. The students who received this honor are listed below.
Anniston, AL — Ashlyn N. Miller
Bay Minette, AL — Amber L. Blackmon; Chloe P. Buck; Ashley J. Conrad
Bessemer, AL — Darlene R. Basave
Birmingham, AL — Thuy-duong Danielle Huynh; Melissa Niven; Molly Grace Watkins
Calera, AL — Lauren M. Smith
Calvert, AL — Marykate Howard
Chelsea, AL — Sarah E. Warren
Citronelle, AL — Ayeshia Abraham; Katrina R. Bohannon; Emily L. Hatcher
Coker, AL — Nathan R. McKnight
Cordova, AL — Kassie G. Salors
Cullman, AL — Lillimae D. Allen
Daleville, AL — Jamie D. Peters
Danville, AL — Drew M. Fitzgerald
Daphne, AL — Ian C. Blair; Jacob T. Clabo
Deatsville, AL — Carli R. Watkins
Decatur, AL — William J. Farris
Dothan, AL — Samantha Mansur
Eight Mile, AL — Hannah A. Guthrie; Haylee A. Lynd; Emily J. Underwood
Elberta, AL — Jaden Morace
Evergreen, AL — Grace E. Whittington
Fairhope, AL — Eliza J. Colbert; Tessa N. Crane; Maggie E. Diehl; Kaylin R. Sanders; Michael A. Wenzel
Florala, AL — Adam R. Bundy
Foley, AL — Rebecca N. Belew
Gardendale, AL — Abigail T. Waldrep
Gordo, AL — Morgan F. Patrick
Grand Bay, AL — Stephen A. Davis; Spencer D. Jordan
Hartselle, AL — Mackenzie T. Jackson
Headland, AL — Caroline B. Tucker
Helena, AL — Briley Teague
Irvington, AL — Michelle L. Parmer; Matthew Payne; Anh Vu
Jasper, AL — Braxton W. Blankenship
Loxley, AL — Avery T. Wilhite
McIntosh, AL — Robyn H. Reed; Karly L. Weaver
Mobile, AL — Abigail J. Andrews; Donald W. Brady; Annakate Burleson; Michael J. Chandler; Cameron Cranton; Emma K. Dalgety; Baleigh A. Essary; Brinkley M. Hearn; Maddison Hill; Haley L. Hollingsworth; Grace B. Howard; Doris J. Johnson; Emily C. Keith; Jillian E. Lane; Sean T. Mason; Olivia Jayne Moore; Emily J. Phillips; Harrison M. Puckett; Ashlee Taggart; Linh Tran
Moulton, AL — Taylor G. Barkley
Moundville, AL — Nathan A. Blake
Mount Vernon, AL — Montrez D. Radcliff
Opelika, AL — Nathan R. Irvin
Opp, AL — Charles A. Gessner
Pell City, AL — William L. Haynes; Katelyn R. Karcher
Pinson, AL — Morgan N. Hill
Point Clear, AL — Shawnessy G. Edwards
Prattville, AL — Randall C. Salle; Rose L. Wallace
Saraland, AL — Christopher E. Beaver; Gregory Brown; Lauren G. Day; Lydia C. Evans; Gunnar T. Jones; Hannah L. Kelly; Emily N. Sharpe
Satsuma, AL — Jabraun I. Bass Courtney Ellzey; Tiffany D. Head; Jacob D. Howard; Randall L. Killam; Shyanne N. Marlowe; Savannah D. Vigor; Erin L. Williams
Silverhill, AL — Abigail Elaine McCully
Talladega, AL — Abigale C. Bell; Thomas A. Wilcox
Tuscaloosa, AL — Julie A. Barwick
Verbena, AL — Noah B. Walters
Wagarville, AL — Calee M. Tarver
Wetumpka, AL — Pearson A. Shaw
Wilmer, AL — Ryan M. Dearmon; Lexie D. Smith
Wilsonville, AL — Kayla Wood
Winfield, AL — Jayda L. Stinnett
Bathurst, Canada — Shannie Chiasson
Callahan, FL — Emily M. Ford
Gulf Breeze, FL — Spencer D. St. Cyr
Milton, FL — Sophie Eberhard
Ocala, FL — Taylor A. Inmon
Panama City, FL — Anna L. Griffin
Pensacola, FL — Cheyanne E. Burge; Myles L. Herren; Hannah_Grace E. Smith
Columbus, GA — Austin T. McMickle
Kennesaw, GA — Michal Frances Rhodes
Pine Mountain, GA — Trenten Burns
Whitesburg, GA — Riley Shearon
Dormagen, Germany — Antonia Sophie Bauer
Kenner, LA — Ethan C. Simmons
Lake Charles, LA — Carina P. Veillon
Slidell, LA — Josie M. Headrick
Stow, MA — Caitlyn F. Sahlberg
Grand Rapids, MI — Madilyn E. Gosselin
Cameron, MO — David I. Beasley
Gulfport, MS — Kristyn R. Hensley
Ocean Springs, MS — Caroline A. Frye
Dayton, OH — Kelsey F. Courtney
Van Wert, OH — Michaella L. Johnson
Perkasie, PA — Katie M. Detweiler
Abbeville, SC — Rachel L. Fogle
Harrisburg, SD — Allison Preator
Manresa, Spain — Anna Cabrera Riudor
Nashville, TN — Jessica M. Clements
Petersburg, TN — Benjamin Barnett
Amarillo, TX — Thomas J. Hyer
Pearland, TX — Hailey L. Morgan
Uddingston, United Kingdom — Christopher McKenna
Maracay, Venezuela — Luis A. Salazar
