University of Mobile Announces President’s List For Spring 2021

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile is proud to announce the President’s List for the spring semester of 2021. The President’s List consists of students who received a 4.0 GPA with at least 15 credit hours. The students who received this honor are listed below.

Anniston, AL — Ashlyn N. Miller

Bay Minette, AL — Amber L. Blackmon; Chloe P. Buck; Ashley J. Conrad

Bessemer, AL — Darlene R. Basave

Birmingham, AL — Thuy-duong Danielle Huynh; Melissa Niven; Molly Grace Watkins

Calera, AL — Lauren M. Smith

Calvert, AL — Marykate Howard

Chelsea, AL — Sarah E. Warren

Citronelle, AL — Ayeshia Abraham; Katrina R. Bohannon; Emily L. Hatcher

Coker, AL — Nathan R. McKnight

Cordova, AL — Kassie G. Salors

Cullman, AL — Lillimae D. Allen

Daleville, AL — Jamie D. Peters

Danville, AL — Drew M. Fitzgerald

Daphne, AL — Ian C. Blair; Jacob T. Clabo

Deatsville, AL — Carli R. Watkins

Decatur, AL — William J. Farris

Dothan, AL — Samantha Mansur

Eight Mile, AL — Hannah A. Guthrie; Haylee A. Lynd; Emily J. Underwood

Elberta, AL — Jaden Morace

Evergreen, AL — Grace E. Whittington

Fairhope, AL — Eliza J. Colbert; Tessa N. Crane; Maggie E. Diehl; Kaylin R. Sanders; Michael A. Wenzel

Florala, AL — Adam R. Bundy

Foley, AL — Rebecca N. Belew

Gardendale, AL — Abigail T. Waldrep

Gordo, AL — Morgan F. Patrick

Grand Bay, AL — Stephen A. Davis; Spencer D. Jordan

Hartselle, AL — Mackenzie T. Jackson

Headland, AL — Caroline B. Tucker

Helena, AL — Briley Teague

Irvington, AL — Michelle L. Parmer; Matthew Payne; Anh Vu

Jasper, AL — Braxton W. Blankenship

Loxley, AL — Avery T. Wilhite

McIntosh, AL — Robyn H. Reed; Karly L. Weaver

Mobile, AL — Abigail J. Andrews; Donald W. Brady; Annakate Burleson; Michael J. Chandler; Cameron Cranton; Emma K. Dalgety; Baleigh A. Essary; Brinkley M. Hearn; Maddison Hill; Haley L. Hollingsworth; Grace B. Howard; Doris J. Johnson; Emily C. Keith; Jillian E. Lane; Sean T. Mason; Olivia Jayne Moore; Emily J. Phillips; Harrison M. Puckett; Ashlee Taggart; Linh Tran

Moulton, AL — Taylor G. Barkley

Moundville, AL — Nathan A. Blake

Mount Vernon, AL — Montrez D. Radcliff

Opelika, AL — Nathan R. Irvin

Opp, AL — Charles A. Gessner

Pell City, AL — William L. Haynes; Katelyn R. Karcher

Pinson, AL — Morgan N. Hill

Point Clear, AL — Shawnessy G. Edwards

Prattville, AL — Randall C. Salle; Rose L. Wallace

Saraland, AL — Christopher E. Beaver; Gregory Brown; Lauren G. Day; Lydia C. Evans; Gunnar T. Jones; Hannah L. Kelly; Emily N. Sharpe

Satsuma, AL — Jabraun I. Bass Courtney Ellzey; Tiffany D. Head; Jacob D. Howard; Randall L. Killam; Shyanne N. Marlowe; Savannah D. Vigor; Erin L. Williams

Silverhill, AL — Abigail Elaine McCully

Talladega, AL — Abigale C. Bell; Thomas A. Wilcox

Tuscaloosa, AL — Julie A. Barwick

Verbena, AL — Noah B. Walters

Wagarville, AL — Calee M. Tarver

Wetumpka, AL — Pearson A. Shaw

Wilmer, AL — Ryan M. Dearmon; Lexie D. Smith

Wilsonville, AL — Kayla Wood

Winfield, AL — Jayda L. Stinnett

Bathurst, Canada — Shannie Chiasson

Callahan, FL — Emily M. Ford

Gulf Breeze, FL — Spencer D. St. Cyr

Milton, FL — Sophie Eberhard

Ocala, FL — Taylor A. Inmon

Panama City, FL — Anna L. Griffin

Pensacola, FL — Cheyanne E. Burge; Myles L. Herren; Hannah_Grace E. Smith

Columbus, GA — Austin T. McMickle

Kennesaw, GA — Michal Frances Rhodes

Pine Mountain, GA — Trenten Burns

Whitesburg, GA — Riley Shearon

Dormagen, Germany — Antonia Sophie Bauer

Kenner, LA — Ethan C. Simmons

Lake Charles, LA — Carina P. Veillon

Slidell, LA — Josie M. Headrick

Stow, MA — Caitlyn F. Sahlberg

Grand Rapids, MI — Madilyn E. Gosselin

Cameron, MO — David I. Beasley

Gulfport, MS — Kristyn R. Hensley

Ocean Springs, MS — Caroline A. Frye

Dayton, OH — Kelsey F. Courtney

Van Wert, OH — Michaella L. Johnson

Perkasie, PA — Katie M. Detweiler

Abbeville, SC — Rachel L. Fogle

Harrisburg, SD — Allison Preator

Manresa, Spain — Anna Cabrera Riudor

Nashville, TN — Jessica M. Clements

Petersburg, TN — Benjamin Barnett

Amarillo, TX — Thomas J. Hyer

Pearland, TX — Hailey L. Morgan

Uddingston, United Kingdom — Christopher McKenna

Maracay, Venezuela — Luis A. Salazar

