University of Mobile Announces Symphonic Winds Concert on March 19

MOBILE, Ala. – The Alabama School of the Arts at the University of Mobile announces the Symphonic Winds Concert on March 19 at 7 p.m. at Shiloh Baptist Church, 717 Cleveland Rd. Saraland, AL 36571.

Admission is free. The concert will feature blissful music, including the last installment in an “American Legends” concert band series composed by Steve Dunn, associate professor of instrumental music in the Alabama School of the Arts.

The Symphonic Winds Concert is part of the Roger Breland Center for Performing Arts Series that includes concerts, theatrical events and inspirational events presented by students and faculty. Future productions will include the musical “Little Women” and “Spring Spectacular.”

For more information about the concert or for future events visit umobile.edu/pas or call 251.442.2383.

About the University of Mobile

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered liberal arts and sciences institution with a vision of higher education for a higher purpose, founded to honor God by equipping students for their future professions through rigorous academic preparation and spiritual transformation. Core values are: Christ-Centered, Academically-Focused, Student-Devoted and Distinctively-Driven. The university offers on-campus and online bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in over 75 academic programs. Founded in 1961, the University of Mobile is affiliated with the Alabama Baptist State Convention and is located 10 miles north of Mobile, Alabama on a campus of over 880 acres.

For more information about the University of Mobile, visit the website at www.umobile.edu or call Enrollment Services at 1.800.WIN.RAMS or 251.442.2222.