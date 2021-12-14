University of Mobile Awarded #3 Best Online Nursing Master’s Program in the Nation

MOBILE, Ala. – NursePractitionerOnline.com named University of Mobile’s Master of Science in Nursing – Family Nurse Practitioner program #3 in the nation for 2021.

In the rankings, NursePractitionerOnline.com highlighted the University of Mobile’s MSN-FNP as Christ-centered curriculum with face-to-face intensives and simulations and technology used to advance clinical expertise.

For more information about the rankings, visit nursepractitioneronline.com

“The FNP curriculum was strategically developed as a 12-month, rigorous but achievable program with a unique design. The graduate program has committed and experienced faculty, which is a definite advantage for students,” said School of Nursing Dean Sarah Barnes-Witherspoon, PhD, RN, BSN, MSN, LNC.

She added, “These students in the FNP program are not just a number, they are known by name.”

Priority deadline for applications for fall semester 2022 is April 1, 2022. Apply at umobile.edu/apply. Applicants for the MSN-FNP must have a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from a regionally accredited educational institution. A minimum of one year of clinical experience is preferred for applicants.

For more information on the University of Mobile’s MSN-FNP, visit umobile.edu or contact Dr. Curtis Mathis, graduate chair, School of Nursing at cmathis@umobile.edu or 251.442.2342

About the University of Mobile

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered liberal arts and sciences institution with a vision of higher education for a higher purpose, founded to honor God by equipping students for their future professions through rigorous academic preparation and spiritual transformation. Core values are: Christ-Centered, Academically-Focused, Student-Devoted and Distinctively-Driven. The university offers on-campus and online bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in over 75 academic programs. Founded in 1961, the University of Mobile is affiliated with the Alabama Baptist State Convention and is located 10 miles north of Mobile, Alabama on a campus of over 880 acres.

For information about the University of Mobile, areas of study, admissions and more, visit umobile.edu, connect with UM on social media @univofmobile, or call Enrollment Services at 1.800.WIN.RAMS or 251.442.2222.