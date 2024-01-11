University of Mobile BSN Program Ranked #1 in Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile’s Bachelor of Science in Nursing program is ranked #1 in Alabama by the ranking and information site NursingEducation.org.

The site ranks the best nursing schools in Alabama based on each program’s pass rate for the NCLEX national licensure examination. The University of Mobile has had a 100% NCLEX pass rate for the past two consecutive years.

“The need for nurses continues to grow, making now the right time to pursue a career in nursing in the state of Alabama. With the RN workforce being projected to grow 6% nationwide between 2021-2031, there will be no shortage of nursing jobs to choose from,” the site states in its listing of Alabama’s top-rated nursing schools and programs of 2023. Click here to view the list.

NursingEducation.org noted that the University of Mobile offers several career paths to earn a nursing degree, including the traditional BSN program, the new five-semester Associate Degree in Nursing, an accelerated BSN program and an RN to BSN program. The university also offers master’s and doctoral degrees.

“Their facility offers a state-of the-art clinical simulation center to provide real-life scenarios that allow students to understand concepts they’ve learned in the classroom. They offer small class sizes to allow for personal attention and 1:1 faculty mentoring. The University of Mobile emphasizes a face-to-face NCLEX review, integrated specialty testing into their program, and added test-taking strategies to their curriculum to achieve a 100% pass rate of their graduates on the NCLEX-RN exam,” says NursingEducation.org.

The University of Mobile is accepting applications now for students interested in enrolling, and scholarships are available. Apply now at umobile.edu/apply.

The UM School of Nursing is part of the College of Health Professions, which also includes the school of Nurse Anesthesia and the School of Health and Sports Science.

About the University of Mobile

