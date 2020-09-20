University of Mobile Campus & Dorms Among Top 20 in America

MOBILE, Ala. – University of Mobile’s campus and dorms are among the Top 20 in America, according to the 2021 Best Colleges rankings by Niche.

UM’s dorms also were named #1 in Alabama, according to the site that combines research with reviews to offer nuanced insight to help students find their ideal university.

Out of 1,408 college campuses ranked by Niche, the University of Mobile is the #17 Best College Campus in America for 2021.

University of Mobile residence halls are the highest nationally ranked dorms in Alabama and are named #20 Best College Dorms in America for 2021, out of 1,376 colleges ranked by Niche.

According to Niche, the 2021 Best College Campuses ranking is based on key statistics and student reviews using data from the U.S. Department of Education. Top-ranked colleges offer outstanding campus resources across classrooms, labs, performance venues, housing, food and recreational facilities.

The 2021 Best College Dorms ranking recognizes colleges that offer outstanding campus housing that is safe and clean with modern amenities at reasonable prices.

The University of Mobile offers on-campus and online bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in over 75 academic programs. Founded in 1961, the Christian university is affiliated with the Alabama Baptist State Convention and is located 10 miles north of Mobile, Alabama, on a campus of over 880 acres.

For video tours of the UM campus and residence halls, or to plan a campus visit or register for a UM Day, go to umobile.edu/umday or call Enrollment Services at 251.442.2222.

See all Niche rankings for the University of Mobile at https://www.niche.com/colleges/university-of-mobile/rankings/.

