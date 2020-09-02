University of Mobile Classic Golf Tournament Rescheduled

Mobile, Ala. – The 23rd annual University of Mobile Classic has been rescheduled for Oct. 23, 2020. Registrations and sponsorships can be purchased at umobile.edu/mobileclassic.

The tournament will take place at the Heron Lakes Country Club and begin with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. A burger bar lunch with prizes will follow the event. Registration will stay open until the morning of the tournament.

For more information, please contact the Office for Advancement at 251.442.2587 or advancement@umobile.edu.

