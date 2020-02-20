University of Mobile Classic Golf Tournament Set for April 17

MOBILE, Ala. – The 23rd annual University of Mobile Classic, a golf tournament fundraiser, will be held April 17 at Heron Lakes Country Club in Mobile.

Entry tickets are offered at team and individual rates. The fee to register a four-person team is $500, while an individual player’s fee is $125. There is a $25 discount available for University of Mobile alumni players.

Registration is open and various sponsorships are still available, ranging from $1,000 to $10,000.

The tournament will take place on the greens at Heron Lakes Country Club. The event will begin with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m., with a burger bar lunch and prizes to follow.

Each year this fundraiser provides support for University of Mobile’s campus and students. Purchase tickets or sponsorships at umobile.edu/mobileclassic by April 10.

For more information, please contact the Office for Advancement at 251.442.2587 or advancement@umobile.edu.

