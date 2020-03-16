University of Mobile Courses Resume March 23 in Online Format

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile announced today that spring semester courses will move to an online format beginning Monday, March 23. The mode of course delivery will be re-evaluated on or before April 2. The university plans to resume on-ground classes on campus April 6, depending on the situation at the time. All campus activities will be suspended during the time that instruction is offered online.

Following is the full statement to students, faculty and staff from University of Mobile President Lonnie Burnett:

The leadership team of the University of Mobile continues to monitor the ramifications of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. In this continuously evolving situation, our primary concern continues to be the health and safety of our students, employees, and the community at large.

Based on the most recent developments and, after discussions with our leadership team, as well as with leaders of other institutions, The University of Mobile will immediately take the following actions:

As was announced last week, Spring Break will continue during the week of March 16-20. Faculty and staff will use this week to prepare for alternative instructional methods. Beginning on Monday, March 23, all on-ground instruction will be moved to an online format. Students will be contacted by their instructors prior to this date with information concerning the nature of this shift. Students involved in off-campus clinical assignments as well as student teaching will be informed by their supervisors as to their status. This mode of delivery will be re-evaluated on or before April 2. The desire of the administration is to return to on-ground classes on Monday, April 6. This decision will, of course, depend on the situation at the time. All campus activities will be suspended during the time that instruction is being offered online. Any exceptions must be approved by the appropriate vice president. Residential students are encouraged not to return to campus during the time instruction is being offered online. Exceptions will be considered on a case by case basis for international or other students who do not have alternative accommodations.

Residential students who do not meet one of the above categories will be allowed to enter their rooms to retrieve any books or belongings that they might need to successfully complete their instruction. This should be done during the week of March 16-20. Any residential students allowed to remain on campus will be required to complete any information as requested by the Dean of Students. Meal service will be available. Residential students should also be aware that they may be asked to leave student housing at any time if the university is so directed by government officials.





At this time, all university offices remain open. Students are encouraged to contact the appropriate office with any questions or concerns.

This is a time of stress and confusion for many. Please understand that many of our actions are necessitated by events beyond our control. However, also understand that no situation, no matter how disquieting, is beyond God’s control. I am praying that we will be back to normal very soon and will have a wonderful end to the semester. If I can personally assist you in any way, please don’t hesitate to contact my office.

Dr. Lonnie Burnett

President

University of Mobile

