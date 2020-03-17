University of Mobile Ensemble “Exit 13” Releases New Song “Focus”

MOBILE, Ala. – University of Mobile’s “Exit 13” ensemble released a brand-new, original single on March 13 on all digital platforms like iTunes, Apple Music and Spotify.

The song performed by “Exit 13” was co-written by UM student Keaton Bunting, a junior majoring in worship leadership, and UM alumnus Chris Lockwood, published songwriter and producer in Nashville, Tennessee and worship leader at World Outreach Church in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

Bunting hopes that this song will remind people of the all-surpassing joy that comes from focusing on Jesus. “The idea behind this song is that while the world is filled with fleeting distractions, there is only one thing truly worth our absolute attention, that lasts forever – and that is Jesus Christ,” says Bunting.

“It has been such a neat opportunity to watch a project of mine, a song, develop into this thanks to the influence of some incredibly gifted people here at UM. Working alongside of them, I got to watch my idea turn into a reality. I am so thankful for the opportunities I have to learn and grow in my song writing and field by being here at the University of Mobile,” says Bunting.

“Focus” is a byproduct of “Song Shot,” a University of Mobile song competition through the Alabama School of the Arts, sponsored by the university’s 8Eighty Records.

“Focus” was recorded in the University of Mobile’s Fisher-Brewer Recording Studio.

Jeff Quimby, consultant and general manager of 8Eighty Records, says, “8Eighty Records and the University of Mobile are committed to musical excellence and educational opportunities’ for students to have “music industry” level experience while attending school.”

You can watch the “Focus” lyric video at https://youtu.be/i-6Py9KmEA4.

