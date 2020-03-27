University of Mobile Extends Online Format through Spring Semester

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile announced today it will extend delivering course content in an online format through the end of spring semester.

University of Mobile President Lonnie Burnett said a final decision has not been made about the spring commencement ceremony, pending additional information on federal and state guidelines concerning gatherings. However, if spring commencement is postponed, the university would hold a Dec. 12 commencement ceremony on the lawn, giving Spring 2020 graduates the opportunity to experience the UM tradition of touching the globe to signify going out into the world.

Following is the full statement:

To the University of Mobile Community:

On my direction, the University of Mobile extended spring break through Friday, March 20 and transitioned to online course assignments beginning Monday, March 23. I promised, in my earlier statement, to reevaluate the situation on or before April 3. While my hope was to resume our normal academic and campus life schedule on April 6, the rapidly evolving situation, coupled with guidelines presented by federal and state agencies, have forced the leadership team to take additional steps. The following actions and guidelines are effective immediately:

Online course delivery will be extended through the end of the spring semester. All on-ground courses as well as campus activities are suspended through May 10. Although it appears unlikely that the on-campus spring commencement ceremony will be held as currently scheduled, we will postpone a final decision until we receive additional information regarding federal and state guidelines regarding gatherings. If the spring commencement is postponed, degrees will be conferred to students who meet graduation eligibility. The diplomas will be mailed to students. We would then have a December 12 commencement service on the lawn. All 2020 spring graduates will be encouraged to participate in this ceremony. All spring academic awards will be presented at this service. Residential students should wait to receive authorization before returning to campus to checkout. To comply with social distancing guidelines, the checkout process will be staggered based on residence halls. Residential students will be contacted. The university business office will send additional information regarding student account adjustments for room and board as soon as possible. The Fall 2020 schedule is now viewable on MyUM and the Summer 2020 schedule will be posted soon. Registration will begin on Monday, March 30. Students should contact their advisors with any questions.

Please know that these decisions are not made without a great deal of thought and prayer. Throughout this process, our main concern has been for the health and safety of our students and employees. We are taking these actions at this time in order for our families to plan and in order to reduce as much anxiety as possible. It is important to note that the university is not suspending operations. There are nearly 1,500 students hard at work completing coursework as we finish this semester. All university offices remain operational.

Finally, please know that I am proud of the way our students, faculty, and staff have risen to the occasion during these uncertain weeks. When I accepted this position, I said that I was certain of two things. First, this university has the best people in the world, and second, our God is faithful. Having witnessed your response to this challenge, I have never been more convinced that I am correct.

Dr. Lonnie A. Burnett

President

University of Mobile

About the University of Mobile

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered liberal arts and sciences institution with a vision of higher education for a higher purpose, founded to honor God by equipping students for their future professions through rigorous academic preparation and spiritual transformation. Core values are: Christ-Centered, Academically-Focused, Student-Devoted and Distinctively-Driven. The university offers on-campus and online bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in over 75 academic programs. Founded in 1961, the University of Mobile is affiliated with the Alabama Baptist State Convention and is located 10 miles north of Mobile, Alabama on a campus of over 880 acres.

For more information about the University of Mobile, visit the website at www.umobile.edu or call Enrollment Services at 1.800.WIN.RAMS or 251.442.2222.