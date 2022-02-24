University of Mobile Golf Classic set for April 8

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile is hosting the 24th Annual University of Mobile Alumni & Friends Golf Classic Tournament on April 8. The four-person scramble will be held at Heron Lakes Country Club and welcomes all participation.

Cost for individual players is $125, and signup for a team is $500. Sponsorships are available. Register online at umobile.edu/mobileclassic or contact the Office for Advancement for more information at 251.442.2913.

Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. with shotgun start at 8:30 a.m.

