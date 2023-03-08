University of Mobile Hosts 25th Annual Golf Tournament

MOBILE, Ala. –The University of Mobile will hold its 25th Annual Alumni & Friends Golf Classic Tournament on April 14. All participants are invited to take part in the fun activities taking place at Heron Lakes Country Club.

“We are excited to make this Silver Anniversary tournament the best one yet,” says Caleb Croom, director of development.

Participants will receive gift bags, complimentary breakfast and lunch, along with prizes for first, second and third place teams. There will also be hole-in-one, closest to the pin and longest drive competitions with prizes for the winners. All proceeds from this event will support University of Mobile students and programs.

“This is a fun and worthy event that supports ‘Higher Education for a Higher Purpose,’” says Croom.

Cost for individual players is $125, and signup for a team is $500. Sponsorships are available. Register online at umobile.edu/mobileclassic or contact the Office for Advancement for more information at 251.442.2913.

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered university with a vision of “Higher Education for a Higher Purpose,” founded to honor God by equipping students for their future professions in an environment where they are known.

About the University of Mobile

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered university offering on-campus and online associate’s, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in over 75 academic programs. Founded in 1961, the University of Mobile is affiliated with the Alabama Baptist State Convention and is located 10 miles north of Mobile, Alabama on a campus of over 880 acres.

For information about the University of Mobile, areas of study, admissions and more, visit umobile.edu, connect with UM on social media @univofmobile, or call Enrollment Services at 1.800.WIN.RAMS or 251.442.2222.