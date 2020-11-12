University of Mobile Hosts Drive-Thru College Fair on Thursday, Dec. 3

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile will host a Drive-Thru College Fair with over 25 colleges on hand to give information on academics, financial aid and campus life to students searching for their college home.

Students and families are invited to the University of Mobile campus for the event on Thursday, Dec. 3, from 3:30 – 6:30 p.m. College representatives will be stationed behind Weaver Hall with proper social distancing. As students and families drive through the parking lot, each school will hand out information and answer questions, all without the need for participants to leave their vehicles.

Students are encouraged to RSVP at umobile.edu/drivethru. The University of Mobile is located off Exit 13 on I-65, at 5735 College Pkwy., Mobile, AL 36613. For information, call 251.442.2222 or visit umobile.edu/drivethru.

The Drive-Thru College Fair is for any student interested in learning about their options for higher education. Organizers expect the event will draw students and families from throughout south Alabama, the Florida panhandle and Mississippi coast.

The COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically changed the college search process for both students and colleges, according to Nick Hampton, enrollment counselor at the University of Mobile.

High schools have canceled college fairs that normally provide face-to-face interaction between prospective students and college enrollment counselors. Much of the college search process has moved to online visit days. The University of Mobile has been able to continue holding in-person visit days and scheduling private campus visits while also following CDC guidelines, but many universities have eliminated or reduced campus visit days.

The pandemic is making it more difficult for potential students to learn about their many options for higher education, Hampton said.

“Last year during fall semester, our enrollment counselors traveled over 10,000 miles across nine states, averaging 30 events a month. We saw around 500 students per event, and up to 6,000 at the larger college fairs. As a smaller university, we don’t even travel as much as our SEC-size counterparts,” he said.

Hampton and UM Assistant Director of Admissions Faith Baker organized the Drive-Thru College Fair, which is drawing colleges from Alabama and surrounding states.

Baker said, “All of us in the college admissions realm have been desperately missing face-to-face interactions with potential students. Events like this make it possible for students to have the opportunity to connect with colleges and universities that they otherwise may not be aware of.”

The following colleges, universities and armed forces organizations will be represented, and more are being added. For the most recent list, go to umobile.edu/drivethru.

Currently attending are: Coastal Alabama Community College, The University of Southern Mississippi, Troy University, The University of West Alabama, University of South Alabama, UAB School of Health Professions, The University of Mississippi, Mississippi State University, University of Montevallo, Spring Hill College, Samford University, Stillman College, Pensacola State College, Jacksonville State University, The University of Alabama, University of West Florida, Army National Guard, University of Louisiana at Lafayette, William Carey University, University of Alabama in Huntsville, Loyola New Orleans, Auburn University at Montgomery, Mississippi University for Women, Judson College, Miles College and Alabama A&M.

