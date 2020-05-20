University of Mobile Hosts Free Summer Arts Series Online for High School Students in June

MOBILE, Ala. – Alabama School of the Arts at the University of Mobile hosts a Summer Arts Series Online for free to high school students June 1-5 and June 8-12.

The Summer Arts Series Online is for high school students, 9th-12th grade, interested in theatre/musical theatre, graphic arts and worship leadership.

June 1-5 will offer classes in theatre/musical theatre and worship leadership. June 8-12 will offer the same classes, plus graphic arts. Students may sign up for both weeks. Each week will feature new material.

The Summer Arts Series Online will be hosted by ASOTA alumni, staff, faculty and friends of ASOTA.

For a full schedule, more information and to apply, visit umobile.edu/summercamp. You can also call ASOTA at 251.442.2382.

