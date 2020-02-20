University of Mobile Hosts ‘Out of This World’ by Elite 88 Piano Ensemble on March 26

MOBILE, Ala. – The Alabama School of the Arts at the University of Mobile presents the piano concert, “Out of This World,” on March 26 at 7 p.m. The Elite 88 concert will be in Moorer Auditorium, located in Martin Hall on campus, 5735 College Parkway, Mobile, Alabama 36613.

Admission is free.

One highlight of the performance will be the ambitious piece “The Planets” by Gustav Holst. The combined effort of undergraduate, graduate students and faculty will play the original 7-movement piece, which is rarely heard today.

According to Elite 88 Director Greg Wiggins, “We want the audience gets a sense of the grandeur and vastness of this extraordinary work. We hope to bring a program full of sensory moments, just to make us feel we are beyond our own world, into the unknown.”

In addition to “The Planets,” pianists will perform a Star Wars medley.

At 6:30 p.m., prior to the concert, the Alabama School of the Arts will dedicate the Billy Breland Green Room in Martin Hall.

For more information, contact the Roger Breland Center for Performing Arts at 251.442.2383 or visit umobile.edu/pas.

