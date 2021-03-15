University of Mobile Hosts Overflow Conference for Youth Ministry Leaders

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile will host the Overflow Conference for youth pastors and their students April 30 through May 1, 2021.

The Overflow Conference is designed for youth leadership teams including worship teams and those who exemplify leadership qualities within their ministry. Youth pastors are encouraged to bring their teams to learn, grow and be refreshed together.

This two-day conference event focuses on developing the next generation of leaders through musical performances, speakers and breakout sessions. The conference will be hosted in person at the University of Mobile, and digital options are available for those unable to attend on site. Tickets range from $25 to $50 per person and can be purchased at umobile.edu/overflow.

The heart of Overflow is to equip and build up the next generation of worshippers, fostering a space for young leaders to cultivate a deeper connection with Jesus, and develop the gifts He has given them. Shane Pruitt will be the guest speaker, and Phil J will host a concert, along with performances from the University of Mobile’s Alabama School of the Arts ensembles Exit 13, Ignite Worship and Chapel Band.

Guest speaker Pruitt serves as the national Next Gen evangelism director for the North American Mission Board (NAMB). He has been in ministry for over 18 years as a denominational worker, church planter, lead pastor and student pastor. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Biblical Studies, a master’s degree in history and a Ph.D. in clinical Christian counseling. Pruitt is a traveling communicator, evangelist and Bible teacher who speaks to tens of thousands about Jesus.

For information on COVID-19 guidelines during the conference, please visit umobile.edu/coronavirus.

For more information on the Overflow Conference, please visit umobile.edu/overflow or call the Alabama School of the Arts at 251.442.2896.

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered liberal arts and sciences institution with a vision of higher education for a higher purpose, founded to honor God by equipping students for their future professions through rigorous academic preparation and spiritual transformation. Core values are: Christ-Centered, Academically-Focused, Student-Devoted and Distinctively-Driven. The university offers on-campus and online bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in over 75 academic programs. Founded in 1961, the University of Mobile is affiliated with the Alabama Baptist State Convention and is located 10 miles north of Mobile, Alabama on a campus of over 880 acres.

