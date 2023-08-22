University of Mobile Introduces New Faculty for 2023

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile introduces six new faculty members for Fall Semester 2023. They are:

Kimberly Page Albins is assistant professor and program coordinator for marine science in the College of Arts & Sciences.

Albins has a broad background in marine research, education, field operations and team management. She holds a bachelor’s degree in marine science from the University of Hawai’i at Hilo and completed a Master of Science where she researched algal communities in remote coral reefs throughout the Pacific with the NOAA, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. She led a physical oceanographic monitoring project off the Oregon Coast for five years, then returned to the Gulf Coast as the Gulf of Mexico Regional Coordinator for NOAA’s Marine Debris Division before joining NOAA’s Office of Response and Restoration as their training coordinator.

Dr. Stephanie Archer returns to her alma mater as assistant professor of music and director of music education in the Alabama School of the Arts.

Archer holds a bachelor’s degree from UM, a Master of Music in piano pedagogy from Louisiana State University, and a PhD in piano pedagogy from Florida State University. A Nationally Certified Teacher of Music, Archer has presented workshops at state and national conferences for the Music Teachers National Association, the National Conference on Keyboard Pedagogy, and the Canadian Federation of Music Teachers’ Associations. Her research has been published in journals such as the MTNA e-Journal and Florida Music Director.

Dr. Carolyn Corliss returns to the School of Education as associate dean for accreditation and administration and professor of education.

Corliss holds a Bachelor of Science from Troy State University, a Master of Education from Auburn University in Mongtomery, and an EdD from Auburn University.

Dr. Cynthia Littlejohn is assistant professor of biology in the College of Arts & Sciences. She holds Bachelor of Science in biology and a Master of Science, both from Jacksonville State University, and received her PhD from The University of Southern Mississippi. Previously, she was an instructor and assistant teaching professor of biological sciences at USM. Littlejohn earned several advanced certifications through the Association of College and University Education and is designation an ACUE Distinguished Teaching Scholar.

Dr. Michelle Moore is assistant professor of education in the School of Education.

Moore holds Bachelor of Science in early childhood education from The University of Georgia, and from The University of Alabama earned her master’s degree, an EdS and EdD. Moore has 31 years of experience in a P-12 setting and has served as a principal, assistant principal, elementary school teacher and owner of a Pre-K academy.

Terry Motley joins the Grace Pilot School of Business as assistant professor of marketing.

Motley holds a Bachelor of Science in international business from Spring Hill College, a Master of Business Administration from William Carey University, and currently is pursuing a PhD in business administration with a concentration in marketing at the University of South Alabama. He is a supply chain professional with over 20 years of industry experience in supply chain management and logistics, including at Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula, Mississippi; as well as at FedEx Ground and United Parcel Service, or UPS, in Mobile.

